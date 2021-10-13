In the first half of the 2021 football season, IUP’s offense has been inconsistent and its defense has gone through some growing pains.
But the third part of football, special teams, has been far and away IUP’s best asset.
After last weekend’s 58-21 thrashing of Clarion, the Crimson Hawks (4-1) rank first in the 16-team Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in kickoffs, net punting and punt returns and are tied for first in field goals. They’re also fourth in PATs and fifth in kickoff returns.
“We always emphasize that special teams is just as important as offense and defense,” said receiver Duane Brown, who doubles as IUP’s punt returner. “It’s a three-way game: offense, defense and special teams, so we take it seriously.”
That much was clear against Clarion, as it has been every week thus far.
The big play came in the second quarter when Brown returned a punt 62 yards to the Clarion 28-yard line, setting up a touchdown that put IUP ahead 30-7. Brown, who was named the PSAC West Special Teams Player of the Week, made a risky move by letting the punt hit the turf before waiting a few seconds and scooping it up.
IUP coach Paul Tortorella said the players are instructed to not let a punt bounce, and if they do, to get away from it. Brown did neither, and after picking up the football, he danced a little bit before finding a lane to his right and raced along the Clarion sideline for the longest return of his college career.
Tortorella watched calmly at first as Brown let the punt bounce, but then placed his hands on his head as his all-region receiver began his return.
“I don’t know what the deal was, but we were fortunate,” Tortorella said. “If he just runs up and catches, it’s going to go 20 yards before anybody even gets there. But he made a heck of a play.”
When told that his coach was not particularly happy about the return, although he was impressed, Brown admitted his big play erased a potential mistake.
“Yeah, I know, I know,” he said sheepishly. “He was upset.”
Brown had two other punt returns against Clarion, totaling 12 yards. That’s a change from the first four games of the season, when teams generally avoided him. He had only one return prior to Saturday because most teams either kicked the ball high enough he had to call for a fair catch, or out of bounds altogether.
The long return gave IUP great field position, along with more momentum.
“It’s awesome,” said IUP quarterback Harry Woodbery. “Can’t ask for anything more as a quarterback, that good field position. It’s my job to make things operate the way they’re supposed to, no matter what the circumstances are, so it’s a big momentum boost and a confidence boost when you’re starting ahead like that. It’s like an extension of the offense. You feel like you already had a big play and now you’re already rolling.”
But Brown is just one of a handful of Crimson Hawks who have shined on special teams.
Punter Dylan Grubbs, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, is averaging 42.6 yards per kick this season, 10th-best in NCAA Division II. His longest kick was 66 yards, and half of his 24 punts have been downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Grubbs also handles kickoffs, and he’s averaging 60.1 yards per kick, with five touchbacks.
Kicker Tyler Luther, a redshirt freshman, continued his near-perfect season by hitting all eight extra-point kicks against Clarion. On the year, he is 22-for-23, with his lone miss coming on a windy day at Mercyhurst. Luther has tried only two field goals this season, but he made them both, against Shepherd on Sept. 18.
On kickoff returns, Malik Anderson (33.0 yards per return), Nazir Streater (24.0) and Qashah Carter (21.3) have proven to be dangerous options. Some teams have used pooch kicks to avoid any of those three getting the ball.
IUP also got a special teams boost against Mercyhurst on Sept. 25, when tight end Cam Suman blocked a punt and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown.
IUP visits undefeated and sixth-ranked Slippery Rock (6-0) on Saturday in the biggest game of the year so far. A win would put IUP in good shape while a loss could put them behind the playoff eight-ball. Whether IUP’s offense or defense will be good enough to upset Slippery Rock is yet to be determined, but the Crimson Hawks feel that special teams could be a deciding factor, and if it goes their way, everything will be better.
“Special teams helps us, not only with confidence, but it helps bring energy and momentum,” Brown said. “All that stuff carries over.”