SLIPPERY ROCK — It wasn’t easy, but the IUP women’s basketball team continued its dominance of Slippery Rock this weekend.
Despite some nerve- wracking moments in the fourth quarter Saturday, the Crimson Hawks (15-5, 9-5 PSAC) came away with a 67-58 win at Morrow Fieldhouse for their 28th consecutive victory over The Rock.
Considering they had a 17-point lead in hand midway through the fourth quarter, things should have been easier for the Hawks over the final five minutes of the game. But Slippery Rock — which hasn’t beaten IUP since Jan. 24, 2007 — didn’t give up.
“When you get a 17-point lead with 4 or 5 (minutes) to go,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said, “you want to be able to keep it right there or extend it. Hopefully we can do a better job of closing out next time.”
Rajah Fink scored 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting to lead IUP’s offense. Making her second start at point guard, freshman Kiera Baughman recorded her first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Gina Adams added 10 points off the bench.
In addition to her 15 points and 10 rebounds, Baughman led the team with five assists while committing only three turnovers in 37 minutes.
“She’s playing with a lot of confidence,” McConnell said. “I just like the way she’s running the team. She’s finding the open man as well. I mean, 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, only three turnovers. That’s a good day’s work on the road against a good team like that. Just really happy for her. She’s working hard, playing good basketball right now.”
IUP ended the third quarter on a 10-3 run and held a 49-39 lead entering the fourth. The Crimson Hawks also went on an 8-0 run early in the fourth, taking their largest lead of the game, 61-44, on a free throw by Adams with 5:31 to play.
Slippery Rock made a pair of 3-point field goals in the next minute, followed by four straight layups during a 14-2 run that cut IUP’s lead to 63-58 with 1:58 remaining.
“We slipped up a few times on defense, and then we had a bunch of empty possessions during that part,” Baughman said.
“They were making a bunch of tough 2s going down that stretch,” IUP senior forward Maura D’Anna said. “We just had to pick up our defense. We called a timeout and talked about it, and we came back in and turned it around.”
The Rock scored on six of seven possessions during their run while IUP scored on one of six possessions in the same stretch.
On IUP’s next possession, the Crimson Hawks missed a pair of shots, but Baughman and D’Anna each grabbed an offensive rebound to extend the possession. Baughman’s two free throws with 50.9 seconds remaining stretched IUP’s lead to seven, 65-58.
“We couldn’t get stops there down the stretch,” McConnell said. “To our players’ credit, they finally were able to get a couple stops, and Kiera’s offensive rebound when she brought it back out, that was a big play. That gave us another possession.”
“It seems like we like to do that,” said senior Courtney Alexander, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 19. “I honestly don’t know how to explain that. I just think basketball is a game of runs, and their student section hyped them up. … But we adapted well to it. We stayed calm and adjusted to those times that they go on a run.”
IUP committed just eight turnovers, a new season-low. The Crimson Hawks have had 11 or fewer turnovers in three of the past four games, a good sign after averaging 21 per game in their previous four games from Jan. 19-26.
They shot 50 percent in the second half (15-for-30) after going 12-for-32 (37.5 percent) in the opening half.
Slippery Rock’s Jamiyah Johnson, who entered the game averaging 18.6 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, finished with seven points and 17 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards.
IUP gave up 15 offensive rebounds Saturday, the third straight game the Crimson Hawks have allowed 14 or more offensive boards. Even so, IUP outrebounded The Rock, 42-38, and the Crimson Hawks ended Johnson’s streak of 17 consecutive double-doubles to begin the season.
The Rock (10-9, 5-8) have lost six straight games after starting the season 10-3.
Nearly half of Slippery Rock’s field goal attempts came from beyond the arc. The Rock shot 23-for-65 overall (35.4 percent), including 8-for-31 from 3-point range, and that might have been a product of IUP’s defense.
As a result of a program pause in early January, IUP has had to play a condensed schedule. Not only that, but the Crimson Hawks have been road warriors the past three-plus weeks.
Upon the completion of this evening’s game at Mercyhurst, IUP will have played 10 games in 23 days since returning to game action on Jan. 16. Seven of those 10 games have been on the road, and tonight’s contest in Erie concludes a four-game, eight-day road trip.
Could Saturday’s fourth-quarter struggles be a result of fatigue?
“I don’t think so. I think they like to play. They’d rather play than practice, you know?” McConnell said with a laugh. “Hopefully they’re enjoying playing. They’re young and resilient and getting the rest they need, and going on the road and enjoying getting one.”