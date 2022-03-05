IUP’s domination on the court has been recognized by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, with the Crimson Hawks claiming three of the top postseason awards.
Armoni Foster was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Year, Tomiwa Sulaimand was named Rookie of the Year, and Joe Lombardi was named Coach of the Year. In addition, a trio of players — Foster, Ethan Porterfield and Dave Morris — made the all-conference first team, marking just the third time in program history that a trio of IUP players earned top billing in the division (1995, 2019). It’s also the fifth straight year IUP has put multiple players on the first team and the 13th consecutive postseason more than one player earned all-league honors.
Foster, meanwhile, represents IUP’s seventh straight year and the 10th time in 12 years taking the top player award. The other were Malik Miller in 2020, Jacobo Diaz in 2017 and 2019, Anthony Glover Jr. in 2018, Brandon Norfleet in 2016, Devante Chance in 2015, Ashton Smith in 2012, Darryl Webb in 2011 and Thomas Young in 2010.
A 6-foot-4 redshirt junior guard, Foster has helped lead the Hawks to a 27-2 overall record, a sixth straight PSAC West title, a No. 3 national ranking and a berth in the conference semifinals on Saturday. He is a first-team selection for the second straight season.
Foster is averaging 19.6 points 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, ranking among the PSAC and Division II leaders in points and assists. He has 14 20-point performances, five double-doubles and is one of only three Division II players with two triple-doubles this season. He has dished out double-figure assists seven times this year, and his 202 on the season is just 15 away from tying Devante Chance for the most in a single season in program history. He also leads the PSAC and ranks eighth in Division II with 148 free throws made.
Earlier this year Foster went over 1,000 career points and enters the weekend ranked 14th in program history with 1,469 points in just 95 games.
Morris and Porterfield are first-time all-league team honorees. Morris, a 6-1 guard, is one of the top two-way point guards in the region, entering the weekend averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He’s also among the national leaders with 66 steals for a 2.4 per-game average. He has two double-doubles this year — 19 points and 16 rebounds against Gannon and 13 points and 12 assists against Clarion — and has reached double figures in scoring 16 times in 28 games, including four 20-point outings.
The 2019-20 freshman of the year in the division, Porterfield, a 6-8 forward, is IUP’s second-leading scorer at 17.4 points and leading rebounder at 7.4 boards per game. The sophomore forward heads into the weekend with 26 double-figure scoring games, including 10 of 20-plus points, and is among the national leaders with a 58.4 field goal percentage and 51.1 3-point field goal percentage. Defensively, Porterfield has 41 blocks and 34 steals.
Sulaiman, a 6-6 forward, made a huge impact in his first full season at IUP, especially down the stretch when he moved into the starting lineup. In 12 games as a starter, IUP is 12-0 and Sulaiman is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.
He has seven double-figure scoring games in his last 11 outings, including a season-high 26 points in the Feb. 9 win over California. Sulaiman had his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds at Edinboro and also scored 18 points against Clarion.
For the season Sulaiman is averaging 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free throw line.
Sulaiman is IUP’s second straight freshman of the year after Porterfield earned the award in 2020. In all, IUP has eight freshman/rookie of the year winners, including Dante Lombardi (2016), Julian Sanders (2009), Darryl Webb (2008), Gerald Brooks (2007), Eddie Peterson (2003) and Jason Bullock (2003).
Lombardi is in his 16th year on the IUP bench. Picked to repeat as division champions, Lombardi and the Hawks have fought through high expectations and individual injuries all season and are on the verge of their fifth year of 28-plus victories in the last seven full seasons. Four starters have been hurt and missed time this season, including senior guard Shawndale Jones, who was among national leaders at 25.0 points per game went he was lost for the season in the seventh game of the year.
IUP heads into the PSAC semifinals on a 12-game win streak. The Hawks went 20-2 in conference play, dominating the West with a 15-1 mark against divisional foes. They have been ranked inside the top 10 all season, including their current three-week stretch at No. 3 in the NABC poll.
This is Lombardi’s fourth career PSAC coach of the year honor. He also earned the award in 2010, 2012 and 2017.