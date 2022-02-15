For the 16th consecutive season, the IUP women’s basketball team is going to the PSAC playoffs.
The Crimson Hawks outlasted Slippery Rock, 71-68, in a double-overtime thriller Wednesday at the KCAC to punch their playoff ticket. Courtney Alexander scored 24 points, and Rajah Fink added 21 points – the first time IUP had two 20-point scorers in a game this season.
Alexander shot 10-for-18 from the field in her best game since returning on Jan. 31 from a wrist injury that forced her to miss six weeks. She made a variety of two-point shots to complement her four 3-point field goals.
“I was saying earlier today, I haven’t shot well since I came back from my injury,” Alexander said, “and I told my coach, ‘I need a breakthrough game.’ That’s how I’m feeling right now. I needed to help my teammates out.”
She did, at the most clutch moments. And so did Fink.
Alexander hit a 3-pointer on IUP’s first possession of the second overtime to give the Crimson Hawks the lead for good, 65-62. Slippery Rock made it 69-68 with 1:43 to play on a pair of free throws by Jamiyah Johnson, who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but The Rock didn’t score again.
On IUP’s ensuing possession, freshman Kiera Baughman hit a jumper from the elbow with 1:26 to play to make it 71-68, and IUP’s defense held firm the rest of the way.
“When you’re playing every other day, double-overtime is not the ideal thing that you want,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said.
IUP trailed 53-50 with less than 40 seconds to play in regulation.
Fink, who scored 12 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, scored IUP’s final two baskets in regulation, including a driving layup with 3.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 54.
In the first overtime, Alexander made a pair of 3s, each one giving IUP the lead. But Slippery Rock responded with a 3 of its own each time and forced a second overtime.
The game couldn’t have started better for IUP. The Crimson Hawks raced to an 18-3 lead in the first seven minutes of the game and led 20-9 at the end of the first. They shot 9-for-14 from the field.
During the quarter break, about half of the lights at the KCAC went out due to a power surge on IUP’s campus, resulting in a six-minute delay. Whether it had an effect on the players or not, IUP’s offense wasn’t the same after.
IUP shot 4-for-15 in the second quarter, and Slippery Rock closed out the quarter on a 13-4 run to get within 28-26 at halftime. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half.
IUP (18-6, 12-6 PSAC) remained in fourth place in the West. The Crimson Hawks haven’t missed the conference tournament since the 2004-05.
“Absolutely it means something,” McConnell said.