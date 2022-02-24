As much as Courtney Alexander enjoys the pressure moments of a close game, she doesn’t mind a comfortable blowout win, either.
She scored a game-high 25 points Wednesday, and the IUP women’s basketball team clobbered Clarion, 92-41, at the KCAC in the Crimson Hawks’ penultimate game of the regular season.
Alexander made seven 3-point field goals and recorded her fifth 20-point game of the season. Justina Mascaro scored 15 points, and Rajah Fink added 12 points on a stellar offensive night for the Crimson Hawks.
“It was wonderful,” Alexander said. “I do like those high-pressure situations. I feel like we perform pretty well under them, but this game was great. We got our bench in, and they played really well, too. It was good to see what they can do in more amount of (playing) time. It feels good going in the playoffs like that.”
IUP (20-7, 14-7 PSAC) concludes the regular season Saturday at home against Pitt-Johnstown, looking to avenge a 63-60 loss in Johnstown on Jan. 24.
“We played a full game today,” Mascaro said. “Played as a team, found the open man, hit the one more (pass). That’s how it’s supposed to be played, so that was definitely a confidence-booster going into playoffs and our next game against UPJ. That’s a revenge game for sure.”
Alexander went 9-for-12 from the field Wednesday night, including 7-for-10 from the 3-point arc. As a team, IUP shot a season-best 54.7 percent (35-for-64) and 12-for-24 on 3-point field goals.
IUP owned a 48-17 rebounding advantage and committed a season-low eight turnovers. The Crimson Hawks had 23 assists on 35 field goals.
“It’s very gratifying to see your players play at a very high level on both ends of the floor,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “I just thought we were very efficient offensively. We found the open man, and we were knocking down shots. When we missed, I thought Maura (D’Anna) did a great job. … She had five offensive rebounds in the first half alone and created more possessions for us.”
D’Anna finished with six points and 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Kiera Baughman had a balanced night with eight points, six rebounds and five assists.
The outcome was never in doubt. IUP took a double-digit lead in the first six minutes of the game, and the Crimson Hawks ran away with the game in the middle two quarters.
IUP outscored Clarion, 25-5, in the second quarter to build a 49-18 halftime lead. The Crimson Hawks poured in 33 points in the third quarter and led by as many as 56 points in the fourth, 90-34.
The Crimson Hawks also notched their seventh consecutive 20-win season.
“It says a lot about coach McConnell, that’s for sure, and the coaching staff in general,” Alexander said. “We just build a culture of, I would say, love, honestly. I think that you can tell when teams don’t really like playing with each other or don’t love each other outside of basketball. In practice and outside of basketball, we’re all really close and that makes it so much more fun and I think it contributes to our wins, of course.”
“I think it shows just how much we all care for each other and how coach instills that confidence in us,” Mascaro said. “He coaches us to be more than just basketball players. He helps us grow as individuals, too, and I think that just shows how he’s helped grow this program.”