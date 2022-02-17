EDINBORO — The IUP Crimson Hawks are coming home with another division title in their sights.
IUP beat Edinboro, 83-71, on Wednesday night, reducing its magic number for winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division title to one game. The Hawks, ranked third in NCAA Division II and first in the Atlantic Region, play host to Seton Hill for senior night on Saturday. They are 23-2 overall and 17-2 in the PSAC with three regular-season games remaining.
Armoni Foster scored 32 points and keyed a late run that carried IUP to victory. The Hawks outscored Edinboro 20-10 after the game was tied to take a 10-point lead into the last three minutes.
“We tried to create some distance in the third half and maybe take their hope a little bit, but we but did some things to let them back in it a little,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “The second half they played with a lot of confidence and made a lot of good plays and got us out of rhythm a little bit with a jump zone, and it took us a while to adapt.”
IUP led by as many as 10 points in the first half but couldn’t shake the Fighting Scots (8-16, 6-12). Edinboro trailed 36-29 at halftime but forged a 56-56 tie with 8:52 remaining. IUP responded with Dallis Dillard’s 3-point field goal to regain the lead.
With the score 61-60, Foster converted a three-point play for a 64-60 edge with 5:55 to go.
Dave Morris also hit a big 3 down the stretch for a 68-62 lead at 4:52, and Ethan Porterfield drained one at 3:56 that extended the lead to 10 at 74-64.
Foster and Morris then converted free throws in the final minutes, and Dillard, Ousmane Diop and Foster made defensive plays down the stretch, forcing turnovers IUP converted into points. Edinboro finished with 15 turnovers.
Foster scored 30 or more points for the third time on 11-for-24 shooting from field and 8-for-10 at the line. He also handed out eight assists, committed only one turnover, came up with a couple steals and blocked a shot while playing all 40 minutes.
Morris scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Porterfield finished with 12 points. Tomiwa Sulaiman posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dillard scored nine points on three 3s, and Bryce Radford, playing in his third game after returning from an injury that kept him out for all but the first 10 games, hit his first 3-pointer since returning.
“Because of the way people play Armoni and Ethan — clogging the lane, doubling Armoni — there are a lot of good looks for the other guys,” Lombardi said. “Not that they don’t respect those guys, but they have to figure out what’s their best chance to defend us. Dallis, Bryce, Tomiwa, they’re going to get a lot of open looks. They’re gaining confidence with the playing time they all get — they’re all freshmen — and I think they’re growing, and that’s a good thing.”
IUP shot 43.8 percent (28-for-64), including 11-for-30 from 3-point range. The Hawks also went 16-for-19 from the free throw line.
Edinboro shot 48.3 percent (29-for-60) but made only four 3-pointers on 18 attempts. The Fighting Scots led the rebounding by one, 36-35.
Cyrie Coates scored 26 points and raked in 10 rebounds to lead Edinboro. Dom Keyes added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Terrence Morris chipped in 12 points.
IUP committed only nine turnovers, its third straight game coming in under 10.
Tommy Demogerontas, a fifth-year senior who has missed nine games with knee ailments, dressed Wednesday night but did not play.
“He won’t be back right away,” Lombardi said. “We’re just going to take it a couple days at a time. I don’t want to bring him back before he’s ready to play with confidence and be productive.”
IUP can wrap up the division title with one more win or a Mercyhurst loss. Mercyhurst accelerated the process Wednesday night by knocking off Pitt-Johnstown, 70-58.