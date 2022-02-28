The lone senior on either team, IUP’s Tommy Demogerontas was introduced to more than 1,500 fans at the KCAC before the Crimson Hawks took on Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-8 forward stood at center court, raised the framed jersey and photo he was presented and received a nice ovation from the crowd.
Demogerontas stood out on a couple other occasions too, starting and finishing one highlight-reel play and punctuating another with a lightning-quick dunk in a 72-64 victory that capped a 26-2 regular season. IUP, ranked third in NCAA Division II, avenged one of its losses and won its 11th straight game heading into next week’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament.
“There was entertainment value in that game,” coach Joe Lombardi said.
IUP opened the game with a 16-8 burst and finished the first half with a 20-5 run for a 19-point lead, 40-21, at halftime. Pitt-Johnstown 920-8, 16-6) made a second-half run and pulled within eight points on three occasions late in the game, but IUP answered each threat.
Demogerontas had a dunk near the end of each half. On the first, he raced downcourt after Dallis Dillard reeled in a deflected pass at the foul line. The freshman launched an area pass to the opposite foul line, and the left-handed Demogerontas raked in the ball off a high bounce with his dominant hand and in one motion slammed it through the basket for the final bucket of the first half.
In the second half, after Dave Morris nailed a 3 to answer Pitt-Johnstown’s second advance within eight points, he and Demogerontas teamed up on the play of the game with 1:29 to go. Defending on the perimeter, Demogerontas deflected a pass on the sideline toward the foul line. Morris and Pitt-Johnstown’s Drew Magestro dived toward the loose ball, with Morris getting enough of his hand on it to push it downcourt to Demogerontas, who gobbled up the pass on the roll and accented the victory with a basket-hanging dunk.
“That was one my favorite moves,” Morris said, “and I’m glad it went to him for his senior night.”
Demogerontas finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one turnover in 28 minutes.
“This means everything,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot in my college career. I had to take some time off to get the knee right, and now it feels good – no pain, no question.”
Demogerontas hasn’t had many moments to shine despite arriving at IUP three years ago as a fifth-year transfer from Division I Northern Illinois. Demogerontas made an immediate impact as one of the focal points of the offense in 2019, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds entering his fourth game.
Then, early in that game at the KCAC, Demogerontas took the ball on the left wing, drove toward the left baseline and cut toward the bucket on a move he had made thousands of times. Only this time his foot stuck, and he went down in a heap. He shrieked, and the crowd gasped and then fell silent because it was obvious Demogerontas suffered a serious knee injury.
A torn ACL ended Demogerontas’ first season in which he was one of the focal points of the offense. He went home to have surgery and returned to Indiana to watch his teammates roll to the 2020 PSAC championship.
Last year, Demogerontas was ready to go on a surgically repaired knee, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented IUP from playing games and put limitations on practice sessions.
This season, Demogerontas was back in the starting lineup. He had a good start to the season, and then he began to struggle with tendinitis in his knee. He tried to play through it but reached the point where he decided to take close to a month off with the hope of returning for a postseason run.
He returned last week as a reserve, and Saturday he looked much like his former self, gliding up and down the court and making plays after getting a start on senior night. Now he’s set to go back to the bench and back up Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman who moved into the starting spot when Demogerontas went down.
“I’m happy for Tommy on his senior night. He had a good showing,” Lombardi said. “He has to do a good job backing up Tomiwa the rest of the season. His role has changed, and it’s not always what you desired, but situations happen, and you have to accept that role and be great at that role.”
“I’m just happy to be where I am right now,” Demogerontas said. “It’s been a long journey, a lot of hard work, a lot of late nights in the gym and training room.”
Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore who took Demogerontas’ spot during his freshman season, posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He scored IUP’s first nine points and hit a late 3 after Pitt-Johnstown made it an eight-point game for the first time. Porterfield scored only six points in the first meeting.
Armoni Foster finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals and played all 40 minutes. He was 7-for-10 at the free throw line, sinking two late that restored the lead to 10.
Morris had 11 points, including the 3 that set the nail for Demogerontas to pound in with his dunk. The play set Morris’ final stats at nine assists and three steals.
IUP shot close to 60 percent early but finished at 41.3 (26-for-63) and made eight 3s on 32 attempts. Pitt-Johnstown shot 41.2 percent (28-for-68) and made seven 3s on 24 attempts.
IUP dominated at the free throw line, going 12-for-18, while Pitt-Johnstown made its only attempt.
The Hawks also led the rebounding by 15, 47-32, but had more turnovers (15-13).
“They’re one of the leaders in the country in field goal percentage,” Lombardi said, “so to hold them to 41 is really something. A lot of guys had a good effort.”
Pitt-Johnstown led all those categories except turnovers in a 70-68 win at home on Jan. 24.
“They wanted that one a little bit more than us,” Porterfield said, “and we made a promise before we came out that no matter what, we were going to be the play-hard team. We were going to be out here diving on the floor making all the extra plays and just grit it out one way or another by any means.”
Prior to the game, and after Demogerontas was honored, teammates, coaches and staff joined the lone senior at center court in recognition of IUP’s sixth straight PSAC West title and its 10th in 11 seasons, which the Hawks secured with four games left on the schedule. They open defense of back-to-back conference titles Wednesday in the quarterfinals against the winner of tonight’s Slippery Rock at California game.
“We’ve got to keep the edge we have now,” Morris said. “Two weeks ago, it started in practice, and I’ve been preaching playoff mentality to the team. We have to keep building on what we’re doing.”