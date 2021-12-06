WEST CHESTER — The IUP Crimson Hawks had a nice weekend road trip with a big bump near the end.
IUP completed its first crossover weekend in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, finishing off a 2-0 trip Saturday evening with a 103-81 victory over West Chester at Hollinger Field House.
The trip was a rousing success until the midway point of the second half, when IUP’s Shawndale Jones went down on a hard move to the basket on a fast break, suffering what appeared to be a significant knee injury. Jones, a 6-foot-2 redshirt senior who is averaging a conference-high 25.0 points per game, had to be carried off the floor by two teammates and left the field house on crutches.
Afterward, IUP coach Joe Lombardi said, “As a coach, you always hope for the best but think about the worst. It’s unfortunate.”
Lombardi had no update Sunday while Jones awaited further evaluation today. IUP doesn’t play again until Tuesday, Dec 14, while taking a break for final exams.
IUP opened the season with one of the most talented starting lineups Lombardi has put on the floor in his 16 seasons, and the Hawks have lived up to their billing. They have scored six of their seven wins in dominant fashion, with all five starters averaging double figures, and entered the break ranked seventh in NCAA Division II.
“I’m very pleased with our guys and their intensity and competitiveness and the way they’re playing hard,” Lombardi said. “We have a lot of things to improve on, and there’s room to improve, so that’s exciting to me.”
IUP might be forced to delve deeper into its bench than Lombardi had planned. The bench is relatively inexperienced, but the reserves have provided some workmanlike performances. On Saturday, it was Ousmane Diop’s turn.
Diop, a 6-foot-10 junior forward/center known as “Uzi,” was called on when starting 6-8 sophomore Ethan Porterfield drew his second foul in the first half. Diop finished with eight rebounds, with six coming on the offensive end, and scored six points. He also had a couple steals and a blocked a shot in 13½ minutes of playing time.
“He hasn’t played much in the last couple games, but he was ready to go and impactful against a team that really rebounds it hard,” Lombardi said. “A lot of teams we’ve played are smaller and spread t he floor and stuff like that so it’s not attractive to put him in those situations. Tonight, he went in there and rebounded the ball and played big.”
“Every time I come in I just try to help the team win, whatever the teams needs me to do, I’m here to do it,” Diop said. “Today we needed a lot of physical rebounds and needed to show our presence, and I’m glad we did that.”
Diop’s performance came on his birthday. After Saturday’s midday shoot-around, Diop asked for the opportunity to address the team. A native of Dakar, Senegal, he came to IUP for the 2019-20 season as a sophomore transfer from Division I Niagara.
“I had to show them my love,” Diop said. “This team means a lot to be. We’re a brotherhood, and when we say brotherhood, we mean it. And every time we’re on the road we get more tight, and it’s so exciting to see.”
“At the end of the shoot-around, he got in the huddle and said he wanted to say something to the guys, and I said, ‘Sure. Go ahead.’” And he told them how much he appreciates everybody and loves the guys and how important they are to him. Here’s a kid who hasn’t been home in three or four years and hasn’t seen his family in Africa. He has some relatives in New York, but it’s not the same. You just want to see someone like that succeed and have success. His heart is the right place for all the right reasons.
“The game will reward you. If you work hard and play for the right reasons, the game will reward you. Sometimes it’s not when you want it to or not as quick as you want it to, but it finds you, so I’m real happy for him.”
Porterfield, meanwhile, has quietly developed into one of the top forwards in the conference. Coincidently, Porterfield was called on two years ago as a freshman when Tommy Demogerontas suffered a season-ending torn ACL four games in the season. Porterfield embraced his accelerated development and emerged as the PSAC West Freshman of the Year.
The Sharon product matched a single-game school record by going 7-for-7 from the field, with four of his buckets coming from 3-point range. He finished with a career-high 21 points to go with five rebounds.
“Usually in the locker room we put up the number of total wins and wins for the week and pick two guys, and the other guy we picked was Ethan,” Lombardi said. “Ethan was as excited for Uzi as anybody in the gym. He only played seven minutes in the first half, but he didn’t mope. That’s the type of team we’re growing into, the type of young men we have, and they’re getting better and growing and bringing more selflessness, and when that happens you get a chance to do special things.”
Armoni Foster, who teams with Jones in tormenting defenses from the perimeter, had another stellar outing Saturday. He scored 31 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals a day after surpassing 1,000 points in his career in Friday’s 86-73 win at Kutztown.
“He started off slow and just got more determined,” Lombardi said. “He’s doing a good job of distributing the ball. He’s working on developing as a point guard. I asked if he wanted to play off the ball where there are more scoring opportunities, but he wants to develop and play basketball down the road.”
Demogerontas finished with 13 points, and Dave Morris registered 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
“We knew this game would be a hard battle,” Diop said. “We came in with the mindset to outwork them, and I’m glad we did that. I’m glad we got dubs (W’s) for the weekend, so now we’ll go an get back to work.”