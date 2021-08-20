The way Mike Campolo sees it, there are no renovations happening to the IUP offensive line.
“We don’t rebuild,” said the longtime IUP assistant coach, “we develop.”
So the fact that in the Sept. 11 season opener, the IUP offensive line will have only one player who started the Crimson Hawks’ last game (in November 2019) is not cause for concern. It’s just the natural cycle of things.
To be fair, it’s not like the 2021 Crimson Hawks will have one holdover (right guard Josh Dauberman) and a bunch of new faces. Far from it: Left tackle Darrell Davis and left guard John Robinson each started roughly half of the 12 games in 2019, right tackle McLean Djouha played in nine games, and center Collin Pietropola played in seven, with one start.
“These guys have been in the program a long time and have grown and developed,” Campolo said, “and now it’s their turn.”
The philosophy of developing rather than rebuilding has been successful at IUP. Since Campolo took over as the offensive line coach in 2005, the Crimson Hawks have had nine all-American, 21 all-region and 37 all-conference offensive linemen. No other program in the PSAC West has had that level of accolades. What’s more, at least six of Campolo’s former linemen have had at least a tryout with an NFL team.
If there is an issue with this year’s line, it’s that the projected starting five have been together only in practice, not in a game situation, so there’s a concern that the new line hasn’t had the chance to operate as one unit yet.
“The five have to play as one and they have to do it consistently,” Campolo said. “Consistency in performance is what it’s all about. You got to be consistently good day-in and day-out.”
So far in preseason camp, the veteran coach likes what he is seeing.
“They’re working hard,” he said. “I think they’re very close knit group, which is important for that room. I think they’re tough. I think they’re physical. And I think if they keep developing, it will be a very good offensive line.”
Dauberman, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior from Hughesville, is on many NFL teams’ radars as a potential pro player. He’s a two-time all-conference pick and the most experienced of the starting five, having played in 33 games, with 25 starts.
Even though Dauberman has experience and success, he can still play better, Campolo said.
“It’s such a high-rep position and your development is constant,” he said. “You’ll never reach the ceiling. There’s something that you can always improve on. He has things he has to work on just like everybody else. Is he ahead of most? Yes, he’s ahead of most. But there are things he’s got to work on and improve.”
The other four have to step into their roles and fill some big shoes. The Crimson Hawks lost tackles Matt Guevremont (to the CFL) and Ken Roman (transferred to West Florida), plus center Jeff Arnold and guard Collin McAllister. Those four combined for five all-conference, five all-region, and three All-America honors.
But Campolo has confidence in the next ones up.
- On Davis (6-3, 295): “There has not been a guy more dependable, more accountable and more consistent than Darrell Davis. He’s playing really good football right now. You can tell he put in work over the summer, and you know, he’s a high,-character guy. He’s a very smart football player, very tough. He has a beautiful personality off the field, but on the field, he’s a tough guy.”
- On Robinson (6-2, 276): “I expect John to be an all-conference player. He’s done a great job in all areas, both academically and on the football field. He’s really bought into the standard of our room. He’s a great leader and he works hard and he’s another one that’s accountable. He comes out to work every day.”
- On Pietropola (6-2, 278): “Collin has been in the program a while, and this isn’t new to him. Once again, we don’t rebuild. It’s just the next guy in and it’s his turn now. The standard of that position won’t change. He’s got to be the smartest guy and he’s pretty smart. He works hard at this.”
- On Djouha (6-8, 290): “He’s another one that’s a high-character guy. He tries to do everything the way he’s coached to do it. He’s always had a good player (ahead of him), but now it’s his turn and he’s as good as the ones we’ve had in the past and he’ll keep getting better because he works hard and is coachable.”
Campolo said he would like to have seven linemen available every Saturday, but “I’ll take eight, though.”
The first two off the bench right now are freshman Gerald Comedy, who can play interior positions, and junior Josh Thornton, who can play both tackle spots. But they’re being pushed by two freshmen, Chad Layton and Richard Santiago.
“There’s some competition,” Campolo said. “I mean, we have five guys right now, but there’s seven of them that are playing for a starting job. As we go on here and camp, we’ll start moving guys around to develop depth and see who the five best are and put them in the five best spots.”
Whichever five take the field against Kutztown in 21 days will play with pressure knowing an offense that has the likes of Duane Brown, Irvin Charles and Justice Evans won’t do much if the line doesn’t play well.
“I’m a firm believer in this, and (head coach Paul Tortorella) is a firm believer in this, that offensive and defensive lines win championships,” Campolo said. “And when you think of your offensive line, it’s almost 50 percent of the offense. And so 50 percent of the offense better be playing at a pretty high level to have success.”