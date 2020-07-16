Rumors began to spread last week — and then it was confirmed Wednesday morning — that the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference was suspending play in all sports through the rest of the calendar year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I had a feeling this was coming,” said running back Justice Evans. “It’s pretty crazy, but there’s not much we can do about it. We’ll just go forward and see what happens.”
At IUP, there won’t be any golf, volleyball, cross country, soccer or tennis this fall, and the start of the winter basketball, swimming and indoor track and field seasons will be, at best, delayed to early 2021.
And for the first time since 1944, when the world was being torn apart by war, there will be no IUP football season in 2020.
Head coach Paul Tortorella let his team know of the news during a video conference call. He said the reactions ranged from disbelief to disappointment.
“It’s tough on some of the players,” he said. “The freshmen, it might not affect them that much. But the older kids, especially the ones who will be seniors, they might have some decisions to make about if they want to come back next year.”
The decision to call off the fall sports season was made by the league’s board of directors. Citing student-athlete health and safety as the top priority, the PSAC followed suit with a number of other college conferences that have called off fall sports, including the Ivy League.
“The circumstances we find ourselves in are unprecedented and thus we are taking unprecedented measures,” said Steve Murray, commissioner of the PSAC. “The contraction of COVID-19 and its viral spread are not the types of risks those involved with sports activities face under normalcircumstances.Therefore, we cannot expose our student-athletes, coaches and university personnel to those risks. It is a painful step we are taking, but we feel it is the right one.”
Tortorella said he wasn’t surprised when the announcement came.
“It wasn’t shocking to say the least,” he said. “It’s like I told the guys in our meeting: We’ll take it one day at a time because we don’t have a say in the matter.”
Guidelines had been suggested about how teams should take precautions if they do play this fall, and many of them are costly, which Tortorella said probably also played a part in the conference’s decision.
“I heard we might have to test (the players) every other day (for the virus),” he said, “and we’d also have to test anyone who is near the team, like (the media) and our trainers.”
Teams would also have to configure locker rooms to keep social distancing, he added, and housing players during summer camp would double in cost because each player would be required to have their own room.
“Of all the things they’re expecting teams to do to play fall football, I didn’t see how anybody but Division I and the NFL could do it,” Tortorella said.
So, for the first time since 1977, Tortorella doesn’t have a football season to take up his autumn.
“This is such a strange time in our world,” he said. “It’s insane. For 43 years, I’ve been getting ready to come back to football on Aug. 1. Now I’m not really sure what can happen.”
The same goes for his players.
The Crimson Hawks’ roster features 11 seniors and nine fourth-year juniors, and some of those have decisions to make. Tortorella said a handful of those players are on schedule to graduate in May, so if they want to play a year from now, they will have to either pause their studies and push back their graduation or enroll in graduate school next fall. He said he expects some players to stay on course to earn their degree and give up their senior season.
But one possible solution would be for the NCAA to hold an abbreviated football season in the spring, which is a possibility. He said one plan calls for a seven- or eight-game regular season beginning in March and a smaller playoff tournament that would end in mid-May.
“(It) sounds like it would work,” Tortorella said. “But it depends on the health and the safety of players. It’s far from certain.”
Evans, a senior from Pittsburgh who has 2,443 career rushing yards to his credit, said if the season moves to spring, he will have to decide whether he wants to play the shortened schedule or sit out the spring semester and come back in the fall for the 2021 season. There could be some other players in the same situation.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Evans said. “Last semester, we had to adjust to online classes, and now this. I’m just trying to keep working out, focus on school and stay in shape for whenever we play again.”
That’s the kind of focus and approach Tortorella wants of his players as they get ready for a fall without football.
“We’ll make it,” he said. “We’ll get through the fall first, hope everything holds up health-wise and then come back after the new year and hope things are different.”
Matthew Burglund, a former longtime Gazette assistant sports editor, is a university editor at IUP.