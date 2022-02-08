IUP kept two long streaks going Monday night.
The Crimson Hawks beat Slippery Rock, 72-61, and racked up a 20th win for a 13th straight season. It also marked IUP’s 32nd straight win at home over Slippery Rock, a string that dates to the 1992 season.
IUP, playing in front of empty stands after the university forbid fans at games through the end of this week, led Slippery Rock from start to finish, a switch from Saturday when IUP had to rally from an early deficit to pull out a 70-65 win.
“This had trap game written all over it,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “A trap game is a game where the other team has the advantage emotionally. A lot of good teams come out and lose trap games. Great teams, it’s part of their DNA to find a mindset not to get trapped. It’s human nature: You’re coming off a win the other night and playing in an empty gym at home. We’re not complaining about anything, it’s just the reality, and we could have come out flat and not played with energy and let Slippery Rock take advantage of that, and they didn’t do that. They came out with tremendous energy and stepped on them early.
“Team grows over the course of time, and part of the growth is being able to do that. Maybe we wouldn’t have done that with the same response back in December.”
IUP (20-2, 14-2, PSAC) stormed to a 20-point lead at 32-12 at the 7½-minute mark of the first half. Slippery Rock outscored IUP 20-8 from that point and trailed by eight, 40-32, going into halftime.
Slippery Rock (11-9, 7-7) scored the first two buckets of the second half to slice the margin to four at 40-36.
IUP answered with a 15-3 run to restore a double-digit of 16 points at 55-39.
Slippery Rock eventually mounted a 10-0 run to cut the margin to seven points at 60-53, but IUP answered with six straight points to go up by 13 at 66-53.
The Rock had one more charge and pulled within seven at 68-61 with 1:56 left but never scored again.
Morris and Ethan Porterfield each made two free throws to set the final.
Porterfield scored a game-high 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Foster and Morris each scored 16 points.
Foster also handed out nine assists, and Porterfield and Tomiwa Sulaiman each grabbed eight rebounds.
IUP shot 45.3 percent (24-for-53), including 7-for-18 from 3-point range. The Hawks went 17-for-19 at the free throw line.
Slippery Rock shot 38.9 percent, the fifth straight time and the 14th time in 20 games IUP has held an opponent under 40 percent. The Rock made six 3s after draining 15 on Saturday.
IUP led the rebounding by five, 34-29, and committed 12 turnovers to Slippery Rock’s 15.
The Hawks maintained a first-place tie with Pitt Johnstown in the PSAC West. Pitt Johnstown rallied to beat Gannon, 81-79, on Monday night.
IUP plays host to California on Wednesday. No fans are permitted.