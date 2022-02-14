ERIE — When doubt crept in Saturday, the IUP women’s basketball team “got rid of it” and closed out the game.
Despite some tense moments in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Hawks collected themselves down the stretch to secure a 70-59 victory over Gannon in a PSAC West game at the Hammermill Center.
After leading by as many as 18 points in the second half, IUP’s lead dwindled to just four points with 2:41 to play.
Considering how IUP’s previous game ended against California on Wednesday — when the Vulcans closed the game on a 9-0 run to hand IUP a 64-59 loss — it’s hard to blame the Crimson Hawks if they had flashbacks.
“When it does (happen), you just try to get rid of it right away and stay in the moment because it’ll creep in,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “You’ve got to just get rid of it, move on. New game. That’s gone. What can we do right now to help our team finish strong here?
“A lot to be proud of our basketball team right there. … They could have, collectively as a team, looked it at as, ‘Oh, here we go again.’ They didn’t. They hung in there. They got the stops, the rebounds, made the plays.”
Justina Mascaro and Rajah Fink led IUP with 16 points apiece, and freshman point guard Kiera Baughman added 14 points. Maura D’Anna also came up big, recording a near double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
The Crimson Hawks went 8-for-10 from the free throw line over the final 1:54 and ended the game on a 10-3 run to hold off the Golden Knights, who entered the game tied with Seton Hill for first place in the PSAC West Division.
“I don’t think our mindset ever really changed,” Fink said. “We kept our foot on the gas pedal and we knew not to give in to nothing, no matter what the score was. We knew what our goal was, (and that) was to come in and get a dub and that’s what we did.”
On two occasions — once in each half — IUP saw a double-digit lead cut to four or fewer points.
The Crimson Hawks went on an 11-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to take an 18-7 lead early in the second quarter. Gannon got as close as 25-22, and Tori Obenrader single-handedly kept the Knights in the game, scoring 13 of her 19 points in the second quarter.
Holding a 30-24 halftime lead, IUP opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take its largest lead of the game, 42-24, with 6:06 remaining in the third. Mascaro scored seven points during the spurt, making a pair of baskets in the paint and capping the run with a 3-pointer.
Over the next 10 minutes of game time, the teams traded blows, but momentum still seemed to be on IUP’s side after D’Anna made a three-point play with 6:54 to play in the fourth quarter. She grabbed an offensive rebound, made the putback layup and the ensuing free throw, giving IUP a 57-43 lead at the 6:54 mark of the fourth.
“I just can’t say enough about Maura, her post defense, her rebounding,” McConnell said. “She just seemed to get every big rebound when we needed it. …Really felt her presence on the glass, and she’s growing and growing as we go down the stretch here.”
After that, Gannon went on a 13-3 run to get within 60-56, but the Golden Knights never got closer.
“We’ve just got to stick together,” D’Anna said, “play as a team, play as a family, love each other, and know whatever happens that we’re going to help each other.”
Gannon shot 2-for-13 in the opening quarter, and it proved to a precursor of things to come for the Golden Knights (18-5, 13-5 PSAC). Their shooting improved incrementally throughout the afternoon. But in the end, the Knights missed too many open shots in their worst shooting performance of the season.
Gannon shot a season-low 32.2 percent overall (19-for-59), including 7-for-29 from the 3-point arc (24.1 percent), and dropped to second place in the PSAC West Division behind Seton Hill.
“Just like (IUP) did, we had some looks that if those go down, it could have been a whole different ballgame, but we didn’t hit them,” Gannon coach Cleve Wright said.
Although IUP held a 15-7 lead after the first quarter, the Crimson Hawks didn’t get off to a fast shooting start, either. They went 5-for-17 in the opening 10 minutes, but they were significantly better the rest of the way, going 18-for-34 (52.9 percent).
On the strength of 13 offensive rebounds — nine of which came in the first half — IUP scored 17 second-chance points. The Crimson Hawks also enjoyed a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint.
“That was huge because that’s a team that’s really strong in the paint,” McConnell said. “The first time we played them, they were able to get the ball inside. Just really proud of our team the way that they grew from Game 1 to Game 2 and were able to take some of those things away. So just a really, really good job.”
It was a reversal of roles from the first meeting between the teams at the KCAC on Jan. 16, when IUP returned to game action following a 27-day program pause due to health and safety protocols.
That day, the Crimson Hawks scored just four second-chance points and Gannon owned a 34-24 edge in points in the paint en route to a 60-52 win that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.
Fast forward 27 days. IUP held the advantage in both categories Saturday, and it had a direct impact on the outcome.
“Oh, for sure. There’s no question,” Wright said. “The offensive rebounding that they had in the first half dug the hole. They had nine offensive rebounds in the first half, and some of those were direct pushbacks where they didn’t even have a body on them. We didn’t box out, and they attacked it very well, so we need to figure that out going forward.”