In one way, at least, not much has changed in a world that is so different today than it was on March 8, 2020.
The IUP Crimson Hawks are still good, and they have the chance to get better.
IUP opened the highly anticipated and long-awaited college basketball season over the weekend, returning to the court to play a meaningful game for the first time in 614 days. The Hawks beat West Virginia Wesleyan, 87-61, on Friday and Concord (W.Va.), 98-78, in the IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic at the KCAC.
Coming off a lost season due to the coronavirus pandemic, IUP’s starting lineup looked much the same as the team that won the PSAC title two years ago, and at times over the weekend, the Hawks looked like they were playing their first two games after a long time away from true competition.
Offensively, IUP has a starting five that has the potential to rival any coach Joe Lombardi has put on the court in 16 seasons (three games last year count as a season, but no players lost a year of eligibility).
All five starters — point guard Armoni Foster, shooting guard David Morris, small forward Shawndale Jones, 6-foot-8 power forward Tommy Demogerontas and 6-8 forward/center Ethan Porterfield — were key pieces of the 2019-20 team whose season was canceled abruptly, along with all of sports, four days after the conference championship game.
“I feel like we just jell,” Jones, the MVP of the PSAC tournament, said. “Two years ago, we were figuring things out, and we want that to continue, especially the guys that are back in the starting five. We know the potential we have, but every day we just have to stick to our principles and know what we have to do and know that being great is not just being great on paper, we have to show it every single day.”
Jones led IUP in scoring over the weekend with 42 points. Foster had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists. Morris had 22 points, seven assists and nine steals.
Foster and Jones continually penetrated the defense for baskets. Jones had two dazzling spin moves to the bucket Saturday, and most of Foster’s set-ups came off drives and dishes to the forwards for easy buckets or good looks from long range.
Demogerontas, lost in the fourth game two years ago to a torn ACL, made an extra-long-awaited return and finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds Friday and 12 and seven Saturday.
“It gets better as time moves on, and I’m getting there,” the fifth-year player said of his comeback.
Porterfield, whose role was accelerated as a freshman after Demogerontas went down, had 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
“Two years ago, we had a great team, but that’s in the past,” Jones said. “I’m very excited about this team, especially with all the young guys we have coming up — they all can be something special — and with the older guys and that young mix, toward the end of the season, I think we can do something really big.”
While the starters are familiar, the bench players are relatively new. Redshirt freshman guard Bryce Radford, freshman guard Kyle Polce, 6-6 freshman forward Tomiwa Sulamain and 6-10 junior Ousmane Diop gave IUP solid minutes in reserve roles. Radford, a high-scoring guard in high school in Beckley, W.Va., went 4-for-4 from 3-point range in his collegiate debut.
“They’re going to be big,” Morris said. “I tell everybody to be ready because their time is coming, next man up, and they know that. I love the energy they bring coming in, and that’s what carries us, them coming in and playing their role and giving us the help we need.”
“We have to find out how it all fits,” Lombardi said. “It’s all about we’ve got the pieces; how do they fit? Can they fit? Will they fit? And how soon will they fit and blend? We’re asking all those guys to be great at their role, and for the most part, they’re trying to excel at their role and what they need to do.”
IUP shot just shy of 50 percent from the field Friday, attacking the basket for layups to go with 12 3-point field goals. The Hawks shot 46 percent Saturday, again attacking the bucket, which accounted for most of their points because they made on six 3s.
The Hawks led the rebounding by eight on Friday and 21 on Saturday.
Turnovers were one of the negatives. The Hawks committed 37 over two games.
“Too many turnovers. I’m not happy with that,” Lombardi said.
Lombardi knows his team has the glitz and glamour on offense. He wants to see grit and determination on defense. Neither opponent shot better than 38 percent, and IUP matched its turnovers committed with 37 forced and had 26 steals.
“I like the strides we made the last couple weeks on defense,” Lombardi said. “I like the fact that David Morris has really assumed a leadership role on that end of the court and is really like a difference-maker by pressuring the ball, being active with his hands, by talking and communicating and inspiring others, too. He elevates our defense. We look for guys like that, and that’s his role this year. He’s not going to get double digits every night, but he can impact the game every night. So that’s something he really needs to grab onto.”
Morris, an Erie native and former Division I transfer from Tennessee State, moved to off guard from the point for this season.
“Coach knows I’ll do whatever for this team,” Morris said. “That’s my role, always. I embrace it every day. I’m the loudest one, talking and pushing people and telling them this is where it wins us the championship. Offense takes care of itself, but defense is going to win us this championship.”
IUP plays host to Le Moyne (N.Y.) on Tuesday.
“Hopefully we get more fans coming out and they keep coming out and seeing the show,” Morris said. “We all have the same goal: We want to bring it home for them.”