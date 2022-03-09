Although Sunday night turned into a night of celebration for the IUP women’s basketball team, there was a brief moment of trepidation first.
The Crimson Hawks gathered to watch the selection show Sunday at 10 p.m., unsure if they would make the NCAA Division II tournament field. Minutes into the show, when they expected to hear their name called, they didn’t.
They spent a few seconds in stunned silence, and then, they erupted in joy after earning the No. 7 seed in the Atlantic Region and clinching their seventh straight appearance in the NCAA tournament.
“I really didn’t know how it was going to play out,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said the following day. “The only thing I know is when they revealed the brackets and they revealed the (No. 8) seed was Lincoln, and I didn’t see our name, I got a little concerned. I got worried. … It was just really special to have that moment with the team because we literally didn’t know (if we’d make it).”
McConnell’s comment suggests he expected the Crimson Hawks (21-8) to land no higher than the No. 8 seed. But they did one better, and it made the moment all the more memorable.
“To be able to watch them, their exhilaration to see their name up there, it was just a great moment,” he said. “It was a lot of fun and something I think we’ll cherish and remember for a while.”
The four-day Atlantic Regional tournament tips off Friday at Glenville State (29-1), which earned the top seed and the right to host despite losing in the Mountain East Conference championship game Sunday afternoon. Five of the eight teams in the field are from the PSAC.
IUP faces division rival and No. 2 seed California (24-5) in a first-round game at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
In other first-round games, PSAC champion and No. 4 seed Gannon faces fifth-seeded Shepherd in another all-PSAC matchup. Gannon beat California, 59-47, on Sunday to win the PSAC title for the second season in a row.
Seeded third, Kutztown takes on MEC champion Charleston, which handed host Glenville State its only loss of the season. And Glenville State takes on CIAA champion Lincoln.
Glenville State’s loss to Charleston on Sunday was a stunning result for a team that had won its first 29 games by an average margin of 35.3 points. Moreover, the Pioneers’ loss seemed like bad news for teams on the bubble, but that didn’t prove to be the case for IUP.
“We needed things to break our way, and we thought that once Glenville (State) lost, that was not a good thing for us,” McConnell said.
California won both regular-season meetings against IUP this season, continuing to be a thorn in McConnell’s side during his eight-year tenure. He is 7-12 against the Vulcans, including 3-13 in the regular season and 0-9 on their home floor. California has swept the regular-season meetings five times in that span.
But there is a silver lining. Despite all their success against IUP, the Vulcans haven’t beaten McConnell three times in a single season. Taking it a step further, IUP is 4-1 against the Vulcans in the postseason under McConnell and 3-0 at neutral sites. Both trends bode well for the Crimson Hawks ahead of Friday’s game.
By the same token, IUP’s veteran coach doesn’t exactly believe in the common saying that ‘it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season.’
“I don’t know. I’ve been on both sides of that, and I’ve really tried not to give that much credence to it,” he said. “You just treat it as the next game on your schedule, and you just try to learn from the things that you didn’t do as well the last time and grow and see if you can’t correct those.”
As has been the case in recent years, IUP’s strengths have been defense and rebounding this season. The Crimson Hawks topped the PSAC in rebounding margin (+8.1) and ranked third in points allowed (55.4 per game).
Even though IUP held opponents to a conference-low 31.0 rebounds per game, the Crimson Hawks had trouble against good offensive rebounding teams, such as California. IUP gave up 9.3 offensive rebounds per game this season, including 29 in two meetings with the Vulcans.
It’s an area the Crimson Hawks know they need to shore up before Friday’s opening-round game if they are to advance in the NCAA tournament.
“I know our group is hungry,” McConnell said. “They’re persistent. They have a great mindset. They keep learning and keep growing, and so hopefully, we’ll take those lessons and be able to apply them to our next game on Friday.
“We talk to our team about this every year. Once you’re in, the seeds don’t really matter because everybody is 0-0. The key right now is to take all the lessons that you’ve learned from your regular season and apply those into playoff basketball.”