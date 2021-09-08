Here’s one word to properly describe how IUP’s 2021 football season can go spectacularly good — or spectacularly bad.
If.
That’s it. Two letters. One syllable.
If certain things go the Crimson Hawks’ way, they are almost certainly to be in the postseason hunt and maybe even more. IUP has been to the NCAA Division II playoffs 19 times in the past 33 seasons, including four of the past five, so it’s not like this is new territory for the players and coaches.
Expectations have been high for this team for decades. IUP has the highest all-time winning percentage in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, played for the national championship twice, and generally set the bar for other teams to clear. But the difference between a good and a great season has been certain things going their way.
So the challenge for IUP in 2021, according to coach Paul Tortorella, is to focus on getting better day by day and hope that if things go right, come November the Crimson Hawks will be in the playoffs.
“I tell our players all the time … control what you can control,” he said. “Just worry about us and we’ll see what happens.”
Here are five “ifs” that will have an impact on IUP’s chances:
1. If Harry Woodbery is who they think he is.
Assuming Woodbery, a transfer from Eastern Illinois, is the starting quarterback, and it looked that way after the final scrimmage of preseason camp, the Crimson Hawks will rely on him to use the talent around him to make plays and score points.
There’s so much talent around him that he probably won’t be asked to win games by himself. He just needs to get the football to guys like Duane Brown, Irvin Charles, Justice Evans and Malik Anderson.
If Woodbery can do what he does best, and also take care of the football, IUP ought to be in good shape.
“Taking care of the ball is obviously the No. 1 thing,” said IUP offensive coordinator Tate Gregory. “If you look over the past years, when we don’t turn the ball over, we’re really tough to beat.”
2. If the defense can jell quickly.
The Crimson Hawks return just three starters from the 2019 defense: cornerback Nazir Streater and defensive linemen Raunya Mitchell and Dajour Fisher. On paper, that’s a concern, but it isn’t for Tortorella.
It’s true that IUP lost both starting linebackers, both safeties, one cornerback and one defensive end to graduation. There are two other spots where multiple players started. So the 2021 IUP defense won’t look anything like its predecessor.
A combination of veteran transfers and young players are filling the holes. At linebacker, Connor Kelley comes aboard from Edinboro, and Malachi Newell has transferred from Youngstown State. Defensive lineman Gregory Moore left Stetson to come to IUP, and cornerback Bryce Gibson transferred in 2020 from Youngstown State.
“These guys have played a lot of football,” Tortorella said, “just not here.”
At safety, two true freshmen appear to have starting spots locked down, Jaheim Howard, and Charles Ingram. Behind them, freshmen Randy Washington and Isaiah Towler have been given playing time.
If the young faces can emerge along with the new faces and the holdovers, the IUP defense could be a difference maker.
3. If the offense gets in a rush.
In 2019, IUP rushed for an uncharacteristic 175.8 yards per game. That’s the Crimson Hawks’ second-lowest average in the past ten seasons. The only season they rushed for less was in 2014, (162.3), when IUP limped to a 6-5 record.
Gregory, who has been calling IUP’s offensive plays since 2017, says that must change.
“When we looked back and evaluated the season,” he said, “we felt like in the big games, we weren’t committed enough to running the football. It’s important because it’s very rare that you can run the ball consistently on first and second down, stay ahead of the chains, win the line of scrimmage — and lose the game.”
History says Gregory is right. In 2017, when IUP went 13-1 and advanced to the nationals semifinals, the Crimson Hawks averaged 256.1 rushing yards per game. In 2012, when they went 12-2 and reached the national quarterfinals, the Crimson Hawks averaged 259.3 yards per game.
With experience running backs in Evans and Anderson, plus emerging stars Adam Houser and Dayjure Stewart, the right personnel is there to have a good ground game, provided the offensive line does what it typically does, which is to dominate.
“We got away from the run (in 2019),” said right guard Josh Dauberman, “which is the kind of the traditional IUP offense. Getting back to that would be a great thing.”
4. If the defensive line is deep and healthy.
Here’s another history lesson. In 2017, when IUP was within a breath of playing for the national championship, one of the biggest reasons the Crimson Hawks were so good was that they could rotate eight fresh defensive linemen in and out of the game without a drop-off in play.
The hope this year is for something similar, although it remains to be seen if IUP’s eight linemen can stay healthy and effective all season. The starters are expected to be Tyrone Fowler Jr. and Will Mayr at defensive end and Raunya Mitchell and Dajour Fisher at the two interior spots. They’ll likely be backed up by Maurice Feazell and Vaughn Wallace at end and Gregory Moore and Ayyub Dail inside.
“I really think we can be the best defense in the country,” Fowler said.
If the IUP front line stays healthy and can dominate games that’s certainly a possibility.
5. If special teams is a winning edge.
If preseason camp is any indicator, IUP’s special teams unit ought to be a difference maker. That will come in handy during games when the offense can’t get a rhythm or when the defense can’t hold strong.
It starts with the kickers. Freshman Tyler Luther was a perfect 7-for-7 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points in IUP’s two preseason scrimmages.
Punter Dylan Grubbs, a sophomore, boomed several long punts that also had excellent hang time, and was also outstanding at kickoffs.
Long snapper Ryan Legere, a late addition to the recruiting class, had a Division I offer but chose the Crimson Hawks and has been steady all camp.
If they can do what it looks like they are capable of, IUP will have an advantage.
But there’s more. Brown led the PSAC in punt return average (14.7) in 2019 and he is looking to better that this year. On kickoff returns, Qashah Carter, who was fourth in the league (25.3), is back and is a weapon.
“We have to make it a winning edge for us,” Tortorella said. “Offensively and defensively, it should take care of itself. But we have to win the kicking game every week if we expect to win.”