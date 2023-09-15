IUP coach Paul Tortorella hopes his team easily beats Shippensburg on Saturday, and after the way the first two games of the season went, that would be a welcome thing.
But he knows that’s not likely. In fact, based on a little research, if the seventh-year IUP coach was to make a prediction, he would suggest Saturday’s game will come down to the end, with one play here or there likely to decide the outcome.
“That’s sort of been the trend in the league this year,” Tortorella said. “Look at all of them. I would say 80 percent of the games with PSAC teams the first two weeks have been one- or two-score games.”
Tortorella’s estimation is off, but not by much. Of the 23 games Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference teams have played thus far, 17 (74 percent) have been decided by 14 points or fewer. Nine of those were one-score games, settled by eight points or fewer.
So it stands to reason the Crimson Hawks and Raiders will not play games similar to their past six meetings dating to 2007, all of which were decided by 21 points or more, with IUP winning five of the six. IUP won last year’s meeting, in Shippensburg, 44-21, and it wasn’t even that close.
But those meetings have no bearing on this one, and the Crimson Hawks are looking at the Raiders’ first two games as evidence that Shippensburg’s 0-2 record is awfully deceiving. The Raiders opened the season with a 14-10 home loss to Newberry (S.C.). Last week, they went on the road and fell short at Seton Hill, 28-23.
“They’ve been in two one-score games,” Tortorella said. “They’re 0-2, but they very easily could be 2-0.”
The Raiders have been a team of two halves. In the first half of their two games, they have scored 24 points. In the second half, just nine. One understandable explanation is the old adage that if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none, and Shippensburg is playing with two — Boston College transfer Sam Johnson III and Maine transfer Joey McCracken.
Consequently, the Raiders have struggled on offense. They’re averaging just 16.5 points and 235.0 yards per game, both of which are near the bottom in the PSAC.
But IUP hasn’t been much better. The Crimson Hawks, despite all their talent and size on offense, have only scored 36 points in two games and rushed for just 196 yards. Quarterback Karst Hunter has been sacked nine times.
Tortorella knows his team must play better offensively for the Crimson Hawks to get out of this current funk. But a recent rule change has made it difficult for all teams to put up the kind of gaudy offensive statistics like in year’s past. The NCAA adopted a rule change this offseason to keep the game clock running after first downs are gained (they used to be stopped to allow the chains to be set) and it has consequently reduced the number of opportunities each team has with the ball. In the Aug. 31 season opener against Ashland, IUP had 11 possessions. Last week against East Stroudsburg it had nine.
“It’s harder to distance yourself from the other team, which means there’s more emphasis on playing like every play is the most important play,” Tortorella said. “You have to approach every series that way, too. When you only have nine possessions, you better have six good ones.”
That point will be emphasized this week because nothing will come easily, not that Tortorella would predict that. Not just because games have been remarkably close this season, but because he expects the Raiders to be at their best Saturday.
“They’ll play hard,” he said. “They’ll give great effort. They won’t make a ton of mistakes. They’ll give themselves the best chance to win and they’ll probably play their best game of the year against us because that’s what everybody does. It’s just the way it is. It’s been that way since I’ve been here. You’ll find a game here and there where you don’t get somebody’s best shot. But you know, we talk about it in recruiting, you come here now there’s no easy games because everybody plays their best game against us.”
