On a day when IUP’s offense wasn’t at its best, the defense was.
The defense led the comeback as the IUP women’s basketball team bounced back from a slow start Saturday to beat Pitt-Johnstown, 58-37, on Senior Day at the KCAC. Junior Rajah Fink scored 21 points, and senior Justina Mascaro had 15 points to lead IUP to its third straight win to end the regular season.
“I just thought it was really two good defensive teams,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “Buckets were tough to come by. It wasn’t like either team was getting really good looks and just missed. … Points were hard to come by on both ends, and fortunately for us, we were able to get it going a little bit.”
On Senior Day, the Crimson Hawks honored four players who are leaving the program after this season, including Maura D’Anna, Courtney Alexander and Justina Mascaro. Additionally, IUP also recognized Mikayla Lovelace during Saturday’s senior day activities even though she is a junior by eligibility standards.
Academically, she’s a senior and she’s graduating from IUP this spring.
“I wanna become a pharmacist,” Lovelace said, “so that’s another four years of schooling, and when I committed to IUP, I committed to four years and I knew I had to go to another school for four years. I wanted to focus on my academics afterwards.”
IUP ended the regular season with a 21-7 mark and 15-7 in the PSAC. The Crimson Hawks finished in fourth place in the PSAC West and open the conference playoffs tonight at home against Edinboro.
IUP trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but the Crimson Hawks clamped down on defense over the final three quarters, outscoring the Mountain Cats, 49-24, over the final 30 minutes. The game turned in the second quarter, when IUP outscored the Mountain Cats 18-2 to take a 27-15 halftime lead. UPJ never threatened the Crimson Hawks after that point.
“On defense, we just showed our aggression out there, and that just translates to our offense,” IUP senior Maura D’Anna said. “And when we’re hitting on offense, we go back on defense, get another stop, and it just brings the momentum and we keep it going.”
“I think we had a lot of energy, and I thought we were playing with each other,” Lovelace said. “I think our communication got better, and I think all in all, we just went out there and played tougher the last three quarters.”
The emotional nature of Senior Day festivities might have played a role in IUP’s slow start Saturday.
“No way of measuring that, but it certainly contributed, I would think,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said.
But the Crimson Hawks didn’t let that slow them down. In a game where points were at a premium, IUP scored 19 points off turnovers. It was a direct byproduct of their swarming defense.
