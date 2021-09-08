In his 25 seasons at IUP, Paul Tortorella has seen some tough schedules. But the 2021 slate is, in his estimation, the toughest of all of them.
“It’s not even close,” he said. “This is it.”
IUP plays a 10-game conference schedule, which is arranged by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Four of the 10 teams the Crimson Hawks will play this year advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2019, the last time the league played a full season. What’s more, six of the 10 opponents finished with winning records in 2019.
Back in the days when IUP was compounding the already difficult PSAC schedule with the likes of Ferris State, Grand Valley State, New Haven, Towson, Catawba, Nebraska-Omaha, or Ashland, IUP never had a schedule like this.
Each team in the PSAC plays seven divisional games and three crossovers against the other division. Those three crossovers go on a two-year rotating basis, and the Crimson Hawks were dealt Kutztown (Sept. 11), Shepherd (Sept. 18) and West Chester (Nov. 13) for the 2020-21 cycle. Those three teams went a combined 30-8 in 2019 and all made the playoffs.
Shepherd, as IUP fans well know, dealt the Crimson Hawks a painful 31-27 loss at Miller Stadium in the 2019 playoffs. In fact, IUP and Shepherd have played five times, all in the playoffs, and the Rams have won four of them.
Kutztown, Shepherd and West Chester compound a PSAC West schedule that has IUP facing the all-important back-to-back battles with rivals California and Slippery Rock.
Those two games have usually been the key to IUP making the playoffs every year. The Crimson Hawks split those games in 2019 and have only swept the pair once (2017) since 2004. They’ve been swept by the Vulcans and The Rock four times in that span.
The rest of the West Division schedule has a varying level of difficulty. There are road games against Mercyhurst, Seton Hill and Clarion that could be difficult if IUP doesn’t play to its standard, while home contests against Gannon and Edinboro could also be tricky if the Crimson Hawks don’t overlook them.
If he had a sadistic mind, Tortorella could have made this year’s schedule even tougher. The NCAA allows teams to play 11 regular-season games, and the PSAC slate begins in Week 2 of the season. Many teams schedule out-of-conference games for Week 1, but IUP is the lone wolf of the PSAC that did not.
It’s not because there were no options. A bunch of teams wanted to play the Crimson Hawks. But Tortorella looked at all the angles and decided 10 was enough.
He did have some conversations, though. He said West Texas A&M and Lindenwood (Mo.) called and offered to pay IUP to travel to them, but the cost to fly there, plus hotels and meals, was so great that the IUP program would have actually lost money.
Tortorella also said he talked to some teams closer to Indiana, but the details couldn’t be agreed on. He said Tiffin (Ohio), a 2019 playoff team from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, wanted to schedule a home-and-home series with IUP, beginning this year, with the first meeting to be played in Indiana.
The problem is that in 2022, IUP is schedule to begin the season with crossover games on the road at East Stroudsburg and Shippensburg, so a season opener at Tiffin would force the Crimson Hawks to play three straight road games to open the year.
“I said, ‘the only way we can do this is if we go to your place first and then you guys come here next year,’” Tortorella said. “And for some reason, they wanted it the other way.”
Tortorella said he also called every team in the Mountain East Conference that hadn’t found a game yet to see if any of them would come to Indiana to open the season, but none would.
“You’d think we were a Big Ten team calling them,” he said. “They wanted nothing to do with us.”
Tortorella isn’t upset that he couldn’t schedule an 11th game. He looks at recent history and wonders of it has any benefit in terms of the playoffs.
In 2018, IUP opened the season with a 21-17 win at perennial GLIAC power Ashland, but in the middle of the season were swept by Slippery Rock and California by a total of 15 points. When the playoff rankings started coming out, IUP was nowhere in sight while other teams with two losses were, which points to the win over Ashland being meaningless.
It seems the only time playing an 11th game is helpful is when determining seedings for the teams that do get into the playoffs.
For instance, in 2017, IUP had a perfect regular season at 11-0, and Shepherd went 10-0. IUP was given the top seed in the region, with the Crimson Hawks’ 26-23 win over Ashland being the deciding factor.
“So, to me, either way it doesn’t matter much if you play 11,” Tortorella said. “What matters is how many losses you have. It doesn’t matter who you beat.”