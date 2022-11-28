The IUP Crimson Hawks had a couple good four-minute stretches Saturday.
It was just enough.
IUP launched a 21-2 run in the first half to seemingly take control of a game the Hawks ended up pulling out in the last four minutes.
On a day when IUP’s top three players were nowhere near their best, the bench provided the punch for that first-half stretch, and after all that effort wilted away, the reliable sources made plays in the end of a 65-60 victory over New Haven (Conn.) at the KCAC on Saturday.
“Fortunately, the game was 40 minutes today because we got outplayed the first 36,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said after the third-ranked Hawks moved to 5-0. “The guys showed some resolve and showed some of their championship-type character in not getting discouraged. You have to fight failure and discouragement and you have to fight fatigue, and we fought off 36 minutes of discouragement, failure and fatigue to come away with a win, so that in itself was a beautiful thing. The first 36 wasn’t very beautiful.”
Except that one stretch in the first half. Lombardi put an unusual lineup on the floor with sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman and fifth starter and sophomore Dallis Dillard teaming with reserve guards Kyle Polce and Jaheim Bethea during a 15-0 run to start the 21-2 burst. With starters Dave Morris and Shawndale Jones on the bench after a rough opening stretch against the Chargers and 7-foot-1 center Majur Majak, IUP turned a 14-9 deficit into a 10-point advantage in a four-minute stretch. Once Jones returned and scored twice, IUP built its biggest lead at 14 points. It was 11 at halftime.
That disappeared in the second half during IUP’s worst shooting performance of the season (39.6 percent). New Haven (2-2) used dribble penetration to set up 3-point shots, but after a hot 4-for-6 start, the Chargers made only four of their next 17 attempts.
Regardless, New Haven pulled within a possession midway through and finally tied the game at 53 with 3½ minutes to go. After one more tie, IUP scored eight unanswered points. Dillard hit a go-ahead 10-footer in the lane that almost danced off the rim, Morris swished a midrange jumper, Jones made two free throws and Morris followed with two. The Hawks still needed two more free throws from Jones with 2.4 seconds left to restore a two-possession advantage and end the danger.
Sulaiman scored 12 of his 19 points in the first-half burst when he was IUP’s main option on offense with Ethan Porterfield also struggling and the unusual lineup on the court.
“That was good to see,” Lombardi said. “You’ve got to have a total team. You just can’t win it on five guys because some nights your three leading scorers are not going to have it every night … The younger guys came in and gave us a nice spark. Tomiwa was terrific in the first half and had really evolved into an elite player on both ends, and Dallis did some good stuff, and other guys contributed here and there. They grew tonight, which is a good sign, because there will be other nights they need to step up like that.”
Jones, Morris and Porterfield finished a combined 6-for-30 from the field. Jones still reached 20 points, and Morris had nine points, four assists, four turnovers and four steals. Porterfield missed all seven of his shots and was shut out, and he looked physically spent at times. So, the Hawks needed some help with their top guns struggling.
“I love that because it’s the next man up,” Morris said. “We know times like that people have to step up … and I’m glad I can have that trust in my teammates to do that.”
Porterfield has yet to look like last year’s version of the 6-8 forward who helped key IUP’s run to the national semifinals. He had surgery on Oct. 31 to remove a tumor from a parathyroid gland, and Lombardi said, “Ethan was very sick out there so he’s still working through some of that, unfortunately.”
While the top three have yet to find their groove on offense, Sulaiman posted his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also blocked three shots, all in the first half.
Jones struggled from the field (3-for-13) but was perfect on 13 free throws, with 11 coming in the second half. He ran his streak to 33 following a miss on his second attempt of the season. He knew he had a streak going but was uncertain of the number.
“I don’t want to know,” he said. “As long as I keep making them I’ll be all right.”
There were a couple unusual plays in the second half. During New Haven’s comeback, the Chargers employed a full-court press that IUP handled except for one occasion when the Hawks lobbed the ball into Porterfield under the New Haven basket. Davontrey Thomas, at 6-5, leaped and deflected the ball out of Porterfield’s hands, off the backboard and into the bucket.
Late in the game, after IUP restored a four-point edge, New Haven, while forcing a jump ball, called a timeout it didn’t have. The Hawks were rewarded two technical foul shots, which Jones made with 45 seconds to play.
Earlier in the half, IUP benefited from what appeared to be a missed call on offensive goaltending when freshman forward Damir Brooks tipped in a rebound for a five-point advantage.
Thomas was one of four New Haven players in double figures with 14 points. Guards Ty Perry and Quashawn Lane combined for 28 points. Majak finished with 11 points on five dunks and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Chargers shot 53.6 percent in the second half and finished at 40.7, the first opponent to top 37 percent against IUP. The Hawks finished under 40 percent for the first time but made 19 of 20 free throws.
“This game proved we have some opportunities to address some stuff and to learn some stuff,” Lombardi said. “It feels like a loss a little bit we ended up winning, not that New Haven is not a good team — they’re picked first in the Northeast-10. That’s a game we should have grabbed control of and won going away if we just played better on the offensive end. And then they got confidence … and our defense didn’t perform up to speed in the second half either.”
The game followed IUP’s victory in the NCAA Division II Super Region One semifinal football game at Miller Stadium. The football team plays host to Shepherd (W.Va.) on Saturday in the region championship game with the berth in the national semifinals at stake. The basketball team hits the road to play back-to-back games at Mansfield on Friday and Bloomsburg on Saturday for the start of PSAC play. IUP is the three-time defending champion.
“Hopefully we can get more consistent,” Lombardi said. “It one’s thing to be good and one thing to be good consistently. There’s stuff we have to work on, and I’m confident we can grow over that.”