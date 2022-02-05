The fine print to a lot of things in life says, “Past performance is not indicative of future results.”
But when Mak Sexton took a long look at IUP and its history, he knew where he wanted to spend the rest of his college football career.
“The winning tradition — that IUP is constantly fighting for a conference championship every year and what they’ve done in the playoffs — was really attractive,” said Sexton, the former Pittsburg State (Kan.) starting quarterback who joined the Crimson Hawks this month as a mid-year transfer. “They did a great job of making me feel comfortable right off the bat. When it came time to make my decision, (IUP) just felt like home.”
Sexton, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Leander, Texas, was the starter at Pittsburg State for two full seasons, plus the abbreviated spring 2021 COVID season, which didn’t count toward eligibility. He left in December, seeking a new opportunity and has two seasons left to play. Sexton earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Pittsburg State in December and is enrolled at IUP in the MBA graduate program.
“We worked really hard on him,” IUP head coach Paul Tortorella said of the recruiting process. “He was the guy. He’s the one we wanted the most.”
Sexton was recruited to Pittsburg State by former head coach Tim Beck, but when Beck was dismissed after the 2019 season and replaced with Brian Wright, a new scheme was implemented, and the writing was on the wall by the end of the 2021 season –– when Sexton was benched in favor of a freshman recruited by the new coaching staff.
“It wasn’t the best situation for me anymore,” Sexton said. “Playing careers are short and I was just looking for a new situation.”
Sexton played in 25 games with the Gorillas and totaled 4,883 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. At Cedar Park High School, Sexton led his team to a 23-2 record, passed for 5,174 yards and 57 touchdowns, but he missed the second half of his senior season with a broken leg.
“Everything I was told about him was positive,” Tortorella said. “He has the pedigree. His stats are consistent against some really good teams. He was in a weird situation. They changed coaches and he kind of got left out. It’s not like they didn’t get along. I talked to (Wright) and he said ‘I would take him if I was you.’”
Sexton said IUP was the first school to contact him once he entered the transfer portal. After recruiting visits to other NCAA Division II schools Findlay (Ohio) and Saginaw Valley (Mich.), he visited IUP in mid-December and made his decision a few days before New Year’s.
Last year’s starting quarterback, Harry Woodberry, is still enrolled at IUP and he talked with Sexton a few times during the recruiting process and shared his experiences. Quinton Maxwell called Sexton and talked about his time here, and those conversations had a lot to do with Sexton’s decision to choose IUP.
“I really liked the fact that former quarterbacks have had the same great experience here and that they loved their time at IUP,” Sexton said.
“They had been here and done it,” Tortorella said. “They told him, ‘If you’re a transfer QB, this is where you want to be.’”
Sexton follows a recent lineage of transfer quarterbacks to come to IUP. In 2021, Woodberry (Eastern Illinois) earned all-conference honors in his one season running the offense, and in 2019, Quinton Maxwell (Ohio) set several program records in his lone season with the Crimson Hawks. Those two followed Lenny Williams (Temple), Chase Haslett (Illinois) and Mike Box (UConn), giving IUP a 10-season run dating to 2011 of starting quarterbacks who began their careers elsewhere.
In another “small world” kind of thing, Sexton said he had never heard of IUP before the recruiting started. But he does have a connection. His father, Bob, was an athletic trainer for the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s, and he became close with quarterback Jim Kelly, whose nephew, Connor, is a senior linebacker at IUP. Kelly’s father and Bob Sexton talked in December, cementing Mak’s decision to come to IUP. Oddly enough, Mak is now roommates with Connor Kelly and Harry Woodbery.
Sexton settled in last month and, other than the recent snow and low temperatures, is finding his new home to be what he was looking for. He’s also excited to get spring ball started and begin working with his new teammates.
“I know they have a lot of talent coming back,” Sexton said of his new team. “I just want to step in, do my job and lead this team to a conference championship and into the playoffs. I’m a team guy, someone my teammates can rely on in tough situations. I like having the ball in my hands, making the decisions, but I will do whatever it takes to make us successful. I could have gone to an FCS team that was 0-10 or something, but I think a winning culture boosts you for the rest of your life.”