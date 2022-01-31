Armoni Foster summed it up with one word: overcome.
He made his point several times, because with the way things have transpired to this point, it’s necessary.
“We’re overcomers,” he said. “We just have to overcome all the time. That’s been our motto all year. When Shawndale goes down: overcome. When Tommy can’t play: overcome. When Ethan is throwing up: overcome. That’s basically what we did all day: overcome.”
Foster made his point verbally Saturday not long after scoring 30 of them — or half his team’s total — in a 60-51 win over Mercyhurst in a matchup of PSAC and nationally ranked rivals contested in front of 2,000 fans at the KCAC.
In a season filled with injuries, illness and protocols, it is well-documented that IUP lost Shawndale Jones, who was looking like one of the top players in the country before his season ended with a torn ACL. Tommy Demogerontas, who was looking the same four games into the 2019-20 season before he tore an ACL, has been dragging around sore knees and has played only once in the past four games. And Ethan Porterfield has been known to frequent a courtside trash can or two during a game in recent weeks.
Regardless, IUP is 17-2 overall, tied for first in the PSAC West at 11-2 and ranked fourth nationally.
“Not a lot of teams can overcome losing a guy scoring 25 and another scoring 13 or 14 a game,” coach Joe Lombardi said, “so it’s rewarding that we’ve been able to overcome.”
Lombardi’s tone was different earlier in the week following a rare loss to Pitt-Johnstown and a lackluster win over Edinboro that the coach called “a failure” while questioning his team’s competitive spirit. Foster, the leader on the court, embraced the vocal role off it, too, and the Hawks showed up Saturday with plenty of fuel for their fire.
“Armoni, he really elevated his game, and that’s why he’s an All-American, and that’s why we have the wins we have,” Lombardi said. “His impact was really big on the court, but it was just as great leading up to that. The theme today was belief. We needed to believe in each other and needed to believe in the coaches and what we put out in front of them, and I think they took that belief onto the court, so it was a real rewarding win.”
Kyle Polce, a freshman pressed into a starting role when Jones went down, followed his leader.
“Armoni is just an exceptional player,” Polce said. “He finds open guys. If he needs to score, he scores. And he’s a great leader, especially today. He got everyone up out of their seats and everyone playing together. Even during tough times when we had a bad stretch he got us back into the game just by his leadership.”
While IUP was finishing up a rough week, Mercyhurst (17-4, 11-4) was coming off a 90-61 win over Pitt-Johnstown that knocked the Mountain Cats back into a first-place tie in the West. The Lakers, looking to avenge a 70-67 home loss on Jan. 12, didn’t come close to touching the offensive numbers they had put up throughout the season.
“To come in and beat a good team and the way we did it, we just grinded it and just stayed connected,” Lombardi said. “It started the other night against Edinboro, and Armoni’s voice was loud and clear, and I know that’s an area he wants to grow in, and he’s making strides.”
IUP did have some bad stretches. The Hawks overcame 36 percent shooting against 21st-ranked Mercyhurst because the Lakers couldn’t make up for a season-low 26 percent. IUP led 20-6 and 25-7 before the Lakers used a 18-5 run to pull within five. The Hawks scored the last four points of the first half and led by nine, 34-25, at halftime.
In the second half, IUP stretched the lead to 15 with an 11-5 start, but Mercyhurst eventually mounted a 10-0 run to get back into the game at 47-43 with 10 minutes to go. IUP extended the margin back to three possessions going down the stretch.
“We went into halftime knowing we had to come out hard,” freshman guard Dallis Dillard said. “Defensively, we had a great first half, and that transferred over to the second half. You look at the stat sheet and we didn’t have one of our IUP shooting nights, but our mindset was to lock in and really tap into our defense, and we got it done defensively.”
Mercyhurst made only 16 of 61 shots. Eight of the misses came on IUP blocks — Porterfield and Tomiwa Sulaiman each had three — and six came on two possessions when the Hawks’ momentary lapses in rebounding helped fuel the Lakers’ comeback attempt.
“Holding them to shooting 26 percent, that’s probably a low in Mercyhurst history,” Lombardi said. “That’s probably where we got it done. We won the rebounding battle. A couple stretches we couldn’t get a rebound, but overall, we won the rebounding battle by 11.”
Foster, averaging 20 points per game, scored 10 more than that and added six assists, four rebounds and four steals. He was 8-for-20 from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and had his most extensive game at the free throw line by going 11-for-15.
Mercyhurst’s leading scorer, senior guard MiyKah McIntosh, was 0-for-12 from the field and scored only two points, 23 fewer than he had in the first meeting. No Mercyhurst starter reached double figures. Jeff Planutis, a 3-point specialist, came off the bench to hit four and scored 16 points.
Sulaiman started for a third time in place of Demogerontas and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Porterfield had eight points and 11 rebounds. KJ Rhodes subbed in for Sulaiman and finished with three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 12 solid minutes. Ousmane Diop, a seldom-used 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, turned in 10 solid minutes that included a bucket, three rebounds and two steals. Dillard, pulled from the redshirt list when Jones went down, grabbed five rebounds and blocked a shot. Polce had five points and five rebounds.
“We came off the Edinboro game with a win, which was not one of our best wins,” Polce said, “but I feel like that game told us how much we had to compete as a team and play for each other. It can’t be a one-man game. You have to play around everyone. Everyone has to go get rebounds and compete the whole game.”
IUP plays host to Gannon tonight in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Gannon (9-6, 6-5) is coming off Saturday’s 75-66 win over Clarion. The Golden Knights had lost three of their previous four games against top contenders in each division: Mercyhurst (68-63), East Stroudsburg (66-61) and California (80-59).