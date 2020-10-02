With no formal practices to run through or any games to prepare for, the IUP football team is doing its best to make the best of a bad situation.
Their fall season wiped away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Crimson Hawks have more time on their hands than they’re used to. So, coach Paul Tortorella is working to make sure the players take care of the academic work as well as their bodies, with hopes that a spring season will come to fruition.
“It is what it is,” Tortorella said. “There’s no sense complaining about it. Football right now has taken a backseat. The benefit of it is the players have more time to spend on academics and to staying healthy and safe.”
In July, all fall sports in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference were postponed, so at IUP there is no football season for the first time since World War II. For Tortorella, it was 43 years ago when he last had no football season to either play in or coach in. It’s been an adjustment he hasn’t quite wrapped his head around.
“Weird isn’t even the right word to describe it,” he said. “At times, I find myself looking around wondering what I should be doing.”
Luckily, there are a few things Tortorella and his staff are able to do.
The Crimson Hawks are allowed to get together and do some actual football work, albeit with safety precautions in place. They have spent most of the past three weeks lifting weights and running through a few fundamental drills on the Miller Stadium turf, but each of those are allowed to happen only in pods of eight or fewer people.
“We’re not trying to win the Super Bowl in three weeks,” Tortorella said. “We’re just trying to maintain our health and get guys stronger.”
HOPE FOR SPRING: The PSAC announced it has intentions of scheduling a spring football season, with a five-game divisional schedule for each team, likely beginning in March. At the end of the five-game schedule would be a four-team conference playoff.
The plan, though, is contingent on the pandemic being more under control than it is now.
“The whole thing is doable,” Tortorella said. “We’d start practice the last week of February and do that for about a month. Potentially, we could get in seven games.”
The real bonus to a shortened season is that the NCAA announced a few weeks ago that any spring participation would not count toward any student-athlete’s eligibility, meaning a player who has already played in three seasons can play in the spring and then come back next fall for a true senior season.
Also, the NCAA has said that all statistics from this potential spring season will count, meaning some school, conference and NCAA records could be broken because of the extra eligibility.
NO RUNNING: One thing the Crimson Hawks are not trying to do is get in great aerobic condition. Tortorella believes that’s something players should do as they prep for competition, which isn’t on the horizon.
“If we conditioned them now,” he said, “we’d be doing it to get them ready to go home and eat Thanksgiving dinner. We need to have them conditioned when they come back to school in January so they can be ready for a spring season. You do conditioning for a reason — for what’s coming up — and there’s nothing coming up right now.”
Instead, the Crimson Hawks are working to get stronger in the weight room, and Tortorella said he likes what he has seen.
“They look great,” he said. “They haven’t taken a hit in almost a year. They’re fresh. Usually, at this point in the season, after three weeks of camp and then a bunch of games, they’re beaten down. But these guys look good.”
HIGH MARKS: One benefit of no season is the ability to spend more time on classwork, and so far the Crimson Hawks are impressing their coach.
“Last semester was the best academic semester we’ve had since I have been here,” said Tortorella, who was IUP’s defensive coordinator from 1995 to 2016 before becoming head coach in 2017. “We had a few guys get a 4.0. We have been having a lot of online meetings that have nothing to do with football. They’re like academic meetings and life meetings.”
YOUTH MOVEMENT: A unintended consequence of the cancelation of the fall season is that every college football team that isn’t playing will be incredibly young next year.
IUP signed 18 players to this year’s freshman class, but all 18 will be freshmen again next year, joining 15 players from the 2019 signing class who took redshirts last fall. Add in the players IUP will sign in February on the 2021 National Signing Day, which Tortorella estimates will be in the range of 12-15 players, you have a freshman class next fall approaching 50 players.
Translation: Half of the 2021 roster will be players who have never appeared in a college football game.
“We will be so young next year,” Tortorella said. “But so will everybody else.”
NEW TO THE FAMILY: There is one late addition to the roster.
Linebacker Denver Light, a 6-foot-1, 212-pound native of Tyrone, has transferred to IUP from Penn State, where he took a redshirt in 2019. He will have four years of eligibility with the Crimson Hawks.
Tortorella said he and his staff recruited Light a few years ago, but Light ultimately took an offer to walk on at Penn State.
“The coaches from Penn State called us and said he would eventually have the chance to play there,” Tortorella said. “He’s done well in the short period of time he’s been here, and we’re excited to have him.”
Light will compete for playing time with a fellow transfer, Connor Kelly (Edinboro), and three holdovers from last year, Branden Myers, Darrius Lloyd and Joey Tortorella. The five will be counted on to fill the hole left by the graduation of all-conference linebackers Damon Lloyd and Nick Amendola in IUP’s 4-2-5 defense.