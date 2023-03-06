In one regard, the IUP Crimson Hawks are getting off the beaten trail.
In another, they are taking the same journey on the same road.
IUP serves as the host for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region basketball tournament Saturday through Tuesday. It’s the fourth straight full season the Crimson Hawks have earned the No. 1 seed in the region, and they are the defending champions.
The Hawks welcome three of their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference brethren for the regional, as well as two teams from the Mountain East Conference and two from the CIAA. IUP resides at the top of the bracket, and three other PSAC teams sit at the bottom, so the Hawks, should they advance, wouldn’t face the prospect of playing a familiar opponent until the championship game.
IUP (29-1) takes on CIAA champion Winston-Salem State (N.C.) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the third game of the tournament. Virginia Union, the CIAA regular-season champion, and MEC runner-up Fairmont State (W.Va.) square off in the final game of the day. The winners meet Sunday in the semifinals. The championship game is Tuesday, March 14.
At the bottom of the bracket, MEC champion West Liberty (W.Va.) plays Pitt-Johnstown at 2:30p.m., and East Stroudsburg opens the day at noon by squaring off against Mercyhurst in a matchup of teams IUP topped in the PSAC tournament. IUP beat Mercyhurst on Sunday, 54-53, for the conference title.
Facing a familiar opponent eases the preparation.
“It helps from a preparation standpoint,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “You know the personnel a little bit better. Players understand who you are and what you’re about and what your strengths are. Anytime you play someone a second time you’re always a little more prepared because of the experience you had.”
Facing an unfamiliar opponent raises the excitement.
“You get into the NCAA tournament, the players’ preference would be to play someone out of conference,” Lombardi said, “and that’s who we have on our side, three teams we haven’t played in the last couple months. We did play Winston-Salem four months ago.”
IUP beat Winston-Salem State (21-8), 67-50, at Clarion in the second game of the season on Nov. 13. They were scheduled to meet at IUP in the 2020 NCAA tournament, which was canceled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When you play teams several times, when you play them the second time, the defense is at an advantage and it’s harder to steal some buckets,” Lombardi said. “The defense on both sides does a better job of anticipating what’s coming and gets out in front of it, so it’s a big advantage for the defense. When you play teams you haven’t played, the advantage swings back to the offense on both sides because you have to make in-game adjustments, which aren’t always easy relative to between-game adjustments.”
IUP is 6-1 against the rest of the tournament field this season, going 2-1 against Mercyhurst, 2-0 against Pitt-Johnstown and 2-0 against East Stroudsburg.