Following a couple sluggish first quarters in its previous two games, the IUP women’s basketball team needed a fast start. And that’s precisely what the Crimson Hawks got in their return to the KCAC following a three-game road trip.
IUP cruised to a wire-to-wire 70-40 home victory over Millersville on Tuesday in the Crimson Hawks’ conference home opener. IUP opened Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference play on Dec. 3-4 with a pair of road victories at Kutztown and West Chester, but the Crimson Hawks had to rally from double-digit deficits in the first quarter both nights.
They had no such trouble Tuesday.
Senior Justina Mascaro had a season-high 18 points in just 22 minutes to lead three IUP players who scored in double digits, and the Crimson Hawks improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the PSAC.
Freshman Kiera Baughman went 3-for-3 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points, and senior Courtney Alexander added 10 points.
Leading 9-7 midway through the first quarter, IUP went on a 13-2 run over the final 5:11 to take a 22-9 lead into the second. Mascaro and freshman Gina Davis scored four points apiece during the run. IUP led by no fewer than 12 points the rest of the way.
“The things that were important for us tonight, that we wanted to be able to do was get off to a good start,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “We got out of the gate a little bit slow our last two games, so we really made a concerted effort to get off to a good start — what plays we were going to run, who we wanted to get the ball to in a position where they could use it. Our players did a really good job of executing. And then I thought they did a really good job defending.”
In the Crimson Hawks’ most recent game against West Chester on Dec. 4, Mascaro finished with fewer than 10 points for the first time this season when the Golden Rams limited her to nine.
She made sure that wouldn’t happen again. Mascaro was aggressive from the opening tip against Millersville, attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line in the most efficient individual shooting performance by an IUP player this season.
Mascaro shot 6-for-7 from the floor, and she was also 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
“Some games I feel like I need to be more of an aggressive threat like that, and other games I’m looking for someone to hit that 3 if they’re doubling me down low,” Mascaro said. “Coach has been challenging me to get to the free throw line and be more aggressive in that role. … Every game, I just see what the defense gives me. And whether that game I’m driving to the hoop being really aggressive or I’m assisting my teammates who are knocking down the 3. Whatever we need to do to win pretty much.”
“We were very intentional about trying to get her the ball in spots where she could use it because she’s very versatile,” McConnell said. “She can post up. She can drive it. She knocks down the 3. We want to put her in a position where she can be successful, and I thought she did that tonight.”
Unlike several of IUP’s opponents this season, Millersville didn’t pose much of a threat from 3-point range. The Marauders entered the game averaging just 12 3-point field goal attempts per game and shooting a woeful 16.7 percent from long range (12-for-72).
This allowed IUP to compact its defense and focus on stopping the dribble-and-drive.
“They run a really good ball-screen offense, and they’re really good at driving,” McConnell said. “Our players did a good job of keeping them in front and guarding. That was really good to see. We got off to the good start and we were able to execute and we were able to defend the ball-screen offense like we did.”
Combine that with an efficient offensive showing — IUP shot 47.1 percent (24-for-51) — and that’s a recipe for a victory. That’s what the Crimson Hawks will have to do to get through the upcoming weekend, when they welcome Shepherd and Shippensburg.
Shippensburg was picked first in the PSAC East in the coaches’ preseason poll and Shepherd was picked second.
“Our offense and how we execute our plays is something we focus on in these types of games,” Alexander said. “We analyzed it. ‘Did we execute our offense against a team that maybe didn’t play the best defense?’ Because if we can’t do that, we can’t do it against a great team. That’s mostly what we focus on. And then also 50-50 balls. We need to go after it — it doesn’t matter who our opponent is — and get every loose ball.”
IUP held Millersville’s leading scorer, Lauren Lister, to seven points in 26 minutes. No Millersville player scored in double digits, with Makiah Shaw scoring a team-high eight.
IUP held a decisive 44-26 advantage in rebounding, although the Crimson Hawks allowed eight offensive rebounds in the second half.
“I would attribute that to fatigue and fighting through the soreness in our legs,” Alexander said, referring to the 10-day layoff since IUP’s last game. “It’s (about) having the mental toughness to get through that. But I don’t think it’s ever a concern because every time we evaluate something that we need to improve upon, we drill it hardcore in practice, so we know we’ll improve upon it.”