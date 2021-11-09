Paul Tortorella left Offutt Field on Saturday in Greensburg with an unfamiliar feeling. He was happy.
Truth is, his IUP Crimson Hawks’ 38-3 thrashing of Seton Hill was nice for a team that needed a boost, but it was even more necessary for its fifth-year head coach. The previous 14 days were not easy ones for Tortorella, personally or publicly.
Outwardly, Tortorella was trying to keep the reins of a season spiraling out of control. After whipping then-unbeaten Slippery Rock on Oct. 16, the Crimson Hawks were 5-1 and soaring toward the PSAC West crown, a playoff berth and who knows what else. But then the Crimson Hawks found a way to cough up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lose to California on Oct. 23, and IUP’s season went astray.
Then came a loss to one-win Edinboro in which IUP sleepwalked through 60 minutes of football and was dealt one of the more stunning losses in program history, knocking them from the regional rankings and threatening to turn a once-promising season into a disaster.
On top of that, the Crimson Hawks had a drama-filled week of practice leading up to the Seton Hill game. First, senior cornerback Nazir Streater, a preseason All-American, was dismissed from the team. Then starting defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell, who already missed two games because of a suspension, was sat down for another game. And then on Tuesday, starting nose guard Dajour Fisher suffered a leg injury in practice that Tortorella said is so bad it could end the junior’s career.
Throw in wide receiver Daquon Green, a transfer who started his college career at Florida, deciding to leave the team for personal reasons, and you have a difficult week for a team already dealing with a lot.
For Tortorella, it was even more difficult. The veteran coach, who was an assistant at IUP from 1995 to 2017 before being elevated to head coach, is still mourning the death of a trusted advisor, mentor, friend and colleague, former IUP assistant coach Bernie McQuown, who passed away on Oct. 29, just hours after Tortorella had been at his side for a visit.
“He meant a lot to me as a friend, as a coach, and I really respected his opinion,” Tortorella said on Oct. 31. “It hurts, it just really, really hurts.”
So when the Crimson Hawks had no trouble with an upstart Seton Hill team that already had more wins this season than in its three previous seasons combined, Tortorella was happy. He wasn’t concerned that his team would mail in the rest of the season, but he was apprehensive that his team would be in for a fight.
“I wasn’t worried about us not showing up, to be honest with you,” said Tortorella, who wrote the initials “BM” on the bill of his cap to honor McQuown. “I was just a little concerned that Seton Hill would be ready to play, and we’d take them lightly. But we showed up and we played hard.”
That left Tortorella with a smile on his face, as well as all the Crimson Hawks.
“This team’s been through a lot of adversity, so (last week) wasn’t really out of the ordinary, to be honest,” said left guard John Robinson. “But it feels great to win. We really needed it. After losing to Cal the way we did, our energy kind of went down and it resulted in Edinboro. So, we needed this to get back.”
FINALLY: Justice Evans was trying not to lose faith as the games were played and his number in the touchdowns column on the stat sheet stayed at zero.
A senior who has been one of the more productive tailbacks in recent IUP history, Evans entered the season with 25 career TDs. But in IUP’s first eight games, he had zero. So when he bulldozed his way through the Seton Hill defense for an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the IUP sideline erupted in joy.
“I was thinking about it since the first game, when I didn’t score,” Evans said. “This is the first season, I think in all my years playing football, that I didn’t score until this late in the season, but we’ve got a lot of playmakers on this team, and I like seeing my teammates succeed. But it felt great when it happened. I haven’t had that feeling since 2019. So I got that feeling back.”
Evans needs 46 yards in this week’s game at West Chester––the final game of his career –– to reach 3,000 career yards. His 2,954 yards thus far are the sixth-best in IUP history, behind only Michael Mann (4,805), Harvie Tuck (4,341), Chris Morgan (3,817), Aamir Dew (3,623) and Samir Bullock (3,366).
“I’ve got another game and I hope I (score) again and help the team,” Evans said.
TOUGH PILL: You could argue that if this weekend’s PSAC championship game pitted Shepherd against California, then Tortorella’s Crimson Hawks would be at peace –– because both of them beat IUP.
But instead it’s Kutztown against Slippery Rock, two teams with identical 9-1 records, and IUP is left feeling, well, left out. Beyond playing for the league championship, the other thing the Golden Bears and The Rock have in common is that for both, their lone loss was to IUP.
The Crimson Hawks beat Kutztown, 29-26, on Sept. 11. And then five weeks later, IUP hammered Slippery Rock, 48-21.
“We do have some good wins, you know?” Tortorella said. “Kutztown and Slippery Rock may be playing for the PSAC championship, but we beat them both.”