IUP remained perfect in four games with a wire-to-wire 79-61 victory against a pesky Ohio Dominican team on Thanksgiving Eve at the KCAC.

Five IUP players scored in double figures, and two had double-double performances. Alana Cardona dropped in 16 points on 8-for-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cardona notched 12 of her 16 points in the second half, helping the Crimson Hawks to a 42-28 rebounding edge.