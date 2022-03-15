Here’s a first for a basketball program steeped in tradition.
IUP has never played for a regional championship at the KCAC.
Three times since moving to the KCAC for the 2011-12 season, IUP has earned hosting rights for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament. The Crimson Hawks lost in the semifinals in 2019, and the 2020 tournament was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. IUP didn’t play last season, so there was no opportunity to host.
The third time, so far, has been the charm. IUP (31-2) tips off against California (23-9) for the region championship today at 7 p.m. at the KCAC. The champion advances to next week’s Elite Eight, the Division II equivalent of the Division I Final Four.
IUP, which opened the season playing an exhibition game in front of 15,000 fans at Illinois, played PSAC road games in front of a couple hundred fans and even played two home games at the KCAC with no fans present due to COVID protocols.
Over the weekend, a couple thousand turned out for each of IUP’s wins, 65-49 over Fayetteville State on Saturday and a 58-55 thriller over Mercyhurst on Sunday.
The crowd noise reached its peak late Sunday with the semifinal game against Mercyhurst hanging in the balance. IUP, which led most of the way, needed to make a couple big stops at the end, secure some big rebounds and make some crucial free throws — eight straight by sophomore forward Ethan Porterfield in the last 2:58. Two with 1:12 left gave IUP a 56-55 lead, and two more with eight seconds left made it 58-55.
Defensively, with IUP holding a one-point lead, freshman guard Dallis Dillard drew an offensive foul on the biggest play of the game, planting himself in front of Mercyhurst’s Cameron Gross, who drove uncontested from the right wing, made hard contact with Dillard and banked in a shot. The referee immediately signaled an offensive foul. The bucket was waved off, denying Mercyhurst the go-ahead points and a chance to extend the lead to two at the free throw line had the foul gone the other direction.
IUP, after some tense moments inbounding the ball, extended the lead to three courtesy of Porterfield, and the Hawks went back on defense and denied Mercyhurst a shot on the final play, deflecting a second pass that resulted in a turnover.
“The crowd definitely plays a big part, like our sixth man on the court,” junior guard Armoni Foster said. “People get sped up. I know us playing in front of a big crowd at Illinois, the crowd sped us up, so I imagine our crowd speeds them up.”
“We can’t do it without them,” junior guard Dave Morris said. “We know last year was unfortunate … so we’re fortunate that we can host and they can keep coming out. We love our fans and appreciate them.”
Does the crowd make a big difference? IUP has won 37 of its past 38 home games.
“It could be real important,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “The last few possessions it made a big difference. I don’t know if we find the energy. It’s not only our energy, the crowd can speed up the other team. Right before the charge, maybe the crowd got him to play a little faster, out of control, so you get a stop.
“We need it. We can do it without it, I’m confident, but we have a better chance with them.”
IUP and California students are on spring break, so that support will be limited. Also, Homer-Center and River Valley play out-of-town games in the state quarterfinals tonight.
“I’d love to have our students here,” Lombardi said. “But we’re not going to wallow in that. We’re going to be grateful for the people we do have here and the community support. This program is blessed in a lot of ways, and that’s just one of the ways.”
Tonight will feel like old times.
Sort of.
IUP and California renew a heated basketball rivalry that dates to the 1990s.
Back then, IUP was the up-and-comer under coach Kurt Kanaskie, and California was the established power under coach Jim Boone. The games were epic, and some of those moments remain vivid in the hearts and minds of participants and spectators who watched the action from packed bleachers at California’s Hamer Hall and IUP’s Memorial Field House. Three straight years, 1994 through ’96, IUP and California played for the regional title — back then the East Region.
IUP made its first big footprint in ’94, winning at California. A dominant ’95 IUP beat California four times — in convincing fashion. California won at home in ’96, the last season for Kanaskie and Boone.
IUP’s former home was the site of regional titles in 2002 under Gary Edwards and 2010 under Lombardi. IUP also won titles in 2000 at Charleston, W.Va., and 2015 in West Liberty, W.Va. The 2010 and ’15 teams played in the national championship game.
Now the roles are reversed. IUP is the well-established power, and California, after falling off the pace in recent years, is back on the rise under coach Danny Sancomb. The teams played three times this season, with IUP winning all three: 84-71 at California and and 87-79 in the regular season and 70-64 in the PSAC quarterfinals. In fact, IUP has won 17 straight over California dating to 2014. The Vulcans are making their first appearance in a regional final since 2008.
“I have a lot of respect for Danny,” Lombardi said, “and he’s doing a great job of coaching, and they have some terrific players, so I just hope we can keep it close and win it at the end.”
While the winner moves on, the loser is done.
“I’m just grateful to be able to play another game,” Lombardi said. “I told these guys, we played in two national championship games, and what was the most different was you knew it was over after that — win or lose, it was over, the journey was over. There’s so much joy — winning’s great and getting the trophy is nice — but the real treasure is the journey along the way. And it kind of hits you different when you know it’s going to be your last game, win or lose. So, I want them to really appreciate every opportunity they have in front of them and try to be joyful with it and grateful.”