Paul Tortorella knew it would take some time for his IUP Crimson Hawks to shake off the rust from 16 months of inactivity, but that doesn’t mean he’s OK with it.
After a two-hour practice Monday evening at Miller Stadium, Tortorella let the players know he was not pleased with their efforts. He saw too many of them laughing on the sideline. He saw too many of them jogging on and off the field. He saw too many of them making mistakes when they knew better.
It was the Crimson Hawks’ fifth time on the football field during spring drills, but in the fourth-year coach’s eyes, the long layoff due to the pandemic was no reason for a poor showing.
“You can make a lot of excuses,” Tortorella said afterward. “I mean, you’ve got so many distractions, but you know, it’s time to forget about that and just do what you’re supposed to do.”
It’s not that Tortorella was sounding the alarm on a spring gone off the rails. In fact, going into Monday’s practice, he was happy with his team’s showing so far. But when he started seeing more bad things than good things, he knew he needed to nip it in the bud.
“I was pleased with everything up until today, to be honest,” he said. “It’s like every football team right now in (NCAA) Division II, they’re all saying the same things: ‘We’ve got to learn how to play football again. We’ve got to be physically and mentally tough. We’ve got to play with discipline. We’ve got to be accountable.’”
So what has Tortorella been pleased with?
The list includes the battle for the starting quarterback job between Javon Davis (Steubenville, Ohio/Steubenville High School) and Alex Ramart (Richmond, Texas/Foster); the development of the young secondary; the competition for carries at running back; and the emergence of some young pass rushers on defense.
The quarterback competition seems likely to go on for a while before a starter is named. In Monday’s practice, Davis was given the snaps with the first-team offense, but Ramart has also had his share of time with the starting unit in spring.
“They’re inconsistent,” Tortorella said. “When they’re good, they’re good. When they’re bad, they’re bad. And again, neither one of them has played a lot and they haven’t done anything for 16 months. They’re trying. I have no problem with their effort. They’re just inconsistent right now.”
When asked to name some of the players who have been impressive so far, Tortorella listed a few freshmen. He said running back Dayjure Stewart (York/York) has stood out while working with the first-team offense, and on defense, rush ends Maurice Feazell (York/William Penn) and Tyrone Fowler Jr. (Harrisburg/Bishop McDevitt), and defensive backs Jaheim Howard (Erie/Cathedral Prep), Isaiah Towler (Aliquippa/Aliquippa) and Randy Washington (Collegeville/Perkiomen Valley) have also been impressive.
But as a whole, Monday was a day to forget for Tortorella and a day to learn from for the players.
“We came in here and started with our first practice (March 19) and then had a pretty good first week,” he said. “Then, today we got what we got. There is some rust, but if they aren’t locked in and focused, then you’re going to get what we got today.”
NOTES: The first-team offensive line Monday was Darrell Davis (left tackle), John Robinson (left guard), Collin Pietropola (center), Josh Dauberman (right guard) and McLean Djouha (right tackle). … Starting punter Dylan Grubbs has been splitting reps at kicker with Tyler Luther in addition to his normal punting duties. … Linebacker Bryce McCleester has been handling most of the long snapping. Drew Stout, who suffered a back injury in 2019 and missed most of the season, is still out.