The holes are plenty and they are deep.
The text messages and phone calls are plenty, too, because it’s recruiting season for the IUP Crimson Hawks.
IUP, one of the top NCAA Division II basketball programs in the country, has piled up a 123-11 record over the past four full seasons. Coming off a 32-2 season, a fourth straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title and another deep run in the NCAA Tournament, the Hawks lose three starters and have plenty of needs to maintain that level of success.
All-conference guards Dave Morris and Shawndale Jones and valuable backup Uzi Diop are gone.
So is Tomiwa Sulaiman, another all-conference performer who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week prior to his junior year.
That leaves coach Joe Lombardi with deep holes to fill and several other spots to fill in.
“Losing David and Shawndale and Uzi and with Tomiwa transferring out for opportunities to play Division I, we have a lot of needs to fill. It will be a challenge,” he said.
IUP needs two guards and some depth to complement what is going to be a talented group in the low post. Those returning players are Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 forward and one of the top players in the conference when healthy; 6-6 redshirt sophomore Damir Brooks, who had his coming-out season during a series of high-flying dunks; and Dolan Waldo, a 6-6 forward and Bethel Park product who is coming off his redshirt season.
“We like to think winning an average of 30 games over the last four years would be something that’s not a realistic expectation,” Lombardi said, “but I’m very confident with the guys we have coming back. And I think Dolan Waldo is primed to make a big contribution, and I’m excited about what he’s going to bring to the table, so he’ll be able to fill some of that void. I like Damir’s development inside, and I don’t think we’ll lose much with Tomiwa leaving between those two guys filling the void. They’ll be different type players but together both can contribute at a high level.”
Morris played point guard and Jones emerged as another in IUP’s long line of conference players of the year.
“We’re looking to bring in a point guard that can impact us right away,” Lombardi said, “and another wing player that makes that same type of impact offensively.”
The returning guards are Dallis Dillard and Jaylen Stewart, who will be juniors.
“I’m confident in Dallis and Jaylen,” Lombardi said. “Both played starter-type minutes and I expect them to have a big summer and have significant growth into next year like we’ve had from other players who had to defer and when they have more opportunities they excel.”
IUP won a fourth straight conference title, the longest string in the PSAC since it went to a tournament format in 1980. Lombardi, in his 17th season, notched his 400th career win in the Atlantic Region semifinals. IUP’s season ended two days later in a loss to West Liberty, which is playing in the national championship game Saturday.
The Hawks overcame some difficulties along the way and couldn’t quite get over the top on some others. Foremost, Jones never regained his full explosiveness following major reconstructive knee surgery, and Porterfield dealt with a season-long health issue that delayed the start of his season and prevented him from practicing over the final six weeks.
Regardless, IUP leaned on its defense when it struggled to make shots and lost only twice after winning its first 22 games and ascending to the No. 1 ranking in the country for the third time in school history and the first time since 1996. The Hawks finished at No. 3 in the final regular-season poll, a fourth straight year in the top six.
“For this team to be able to so that and sustain that and kind of have to overcome Shawndale’s recovery from knee surgery that he was never at 100 percent and to overcome Ethan’s health issues, to still be able to do that with the curveballs thrown at you speaks volumes for the commitment of all the guys on the team.
“The grit our guys played with and the way they stayed connected and their competitiveness I couldn’t ask for any more. But as you play into the NCAA Tournament it’s a shot-making tournament, and if you don’t make your share of shots your defense will struggle because of it and not be able to build up any type of momentum on the offensive end. The struggled that we had down the stretch in that area certainly caught up to us, but it wasn’t for lack of effort and work our guys put in.”
An Elite Eight participant last year for the third time under Lombardi, IUP fell a game short this season.
“I never look at a season as the ultimate goal is winning the national championship,” Lombardi said. “I don’t think that’s a rite of passage just because you go one year. Every year is a different year. One year guys might be healthy physically and mentally, and the next year there might be struggles physically and mentally even though they might go by same names, they’re not the same people. … I have no disappointment in this season. I have nothing but praise for our guys and how they approached it and respect for what they accomplished. I’m just thankful to God for the moments we did have together as a team and also provide the moments we did for the community. That means a great deal … and the season to me is an overwhelming success.”