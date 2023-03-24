As the IUP football team begins its annual spring practice sessions, the offense and defense couldn’t be more different.
On offense, a lot of players who fueled the Crimson Hawks’ scoring machine are gone, while on defense, there aren’t many holes to fill on a unit that was statistically among the best in the PSAC last year.
“We have a lot of guys back, especially on defense,” said Paul Tortorella, who is 48-11 since taking over as IUP’s head coach in 2017. “There were only five guys from the whole defense that aren’t here in the spring. We have a lot of young guys who redshirted or that are redshirt sophomores.”
Some of the Crimson Hawks’ losses on defense are big ones, namely defensive tackles Raunya Mitchell and Greg Moore and linebacker Connor Kelly. But they have a lot of talent returning, including the entire starting secondary and its backups, plus linebacker Drew DeNunzio-Biss and defensive end Maurice Feazell. Also, defensive end Tyrone Fowler Jr., the 2021 PSAC West Rookie of the Year, will be back after missing most of last season with a broken leg.
The few spots where there are question marks are mostly on offense. Two linemen, two receivers, the tight end and, most importantly, the quarterback need to be replaced from the 2022 team that finished 10-2 and won the PSAC championship. Included on that list is wide receiver Duane Brown, the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Mak Sexton, who threw for 2,907 yards and 33 touchdowns, and longtime starters Grant Smith (tight end), Darrell Davis (left tackle), John Robinson (left guard) and Collin Pietropola (center).
“Experience is your best teacher,” Tortorella said, “I’d expect, especially early in spring, that there will be a lot of guys on defense doing things that they’ve already done here before. Whereas, on offense there are some new guys, younger guys who haven’t gotten a ton of reps. So we’ll have to develop them.”
It’s already known who will attempt to fill some of the holes on offense, but not all of them. Chad Layton, a redshirt junior, is penciled in at center, while Cole Laney, a redshirt senior who played a lot last season, will likely start at tight end. But the other two line spots are a question, with Qadir White, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound transfer from Syracuse, expected to get a shot at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Aiden Marshall filling in at left guard.
In the fall, the left guard position is expected to be manned by Daric Cottman, a transfer from Division II Virginia Wise. Cottman has one semester of eligibility remaining and will use it in the fall, so he is not on the roster in the spring.
The big question is at quarterback. Sexton opted to give up his final season of eligibility and enter the workforce, and his backup, Logan Horn, will graduate in May. That leaves redshirt freshman Nico Marchitelli and Mars Hill transfer Blayne Romano as the only quarterbacks on the roster.
The two will share reps in spring ball, but it’s not expected that either will be the starter in the fall. Tortorella and his staff have been pursuing a transfer quarterback to join the team this summer, preferably one with playing experience.
While Tortorella could not publicly name any potential transfer he is recruiting, he did say he’s not concerned that the next IUP starting quarterback isn’t yet here.
“If you’ve played a lot somewhere else, missing spring ball isn’t a big deal,” he said. “It matters only if you haven’t played (much).”
NOTES: Two offensive starters, tailback Dayjure Stewart and wide receiver Derek Lockhart, will sit out spring drills while rehabbing from ACL surgeries. … A total of 66 players will take part in spring ball. … The Crimson Hawks will practice Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Miller Stadium. … Things will wrap up with a spring scrimmage on April 19 at 4 p.m.