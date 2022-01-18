Time is on IUP’s side despite an unexpected 28-day layoff.
With more than half of its regular-season games remaining, the IUP women’s basketball team can afford to be patient, and that’s what the Crimson Hawks will have to be as they look to regain their early-season form.
IUP returned to the court Sunday, playing for the first time since Dec. 19 following a scheduled holiday break and an ensuing program pause due to COVID-19 protocols. The Crimson Hawks lost to Gannon, 60-52, in a PSAC West game at the KCAC, but all things considered, they held their own against the Golden Knights.
“We need to continue to be patient and just keep the focus on growing, keep the focus on getting better,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said, “knowing that the more we play, the more we practice, the more we’re going to get into a rhythm.”
The odds were stacked against IUP (10-2, 4-2 PSAC). In the days following the holiday break in late December, more than half of IUP’s 14 players on the roster tested positive for the virus, leading to a pause of all team-related activities on Jan. 3. The Crimson Hawks’ first four games in January were postponed as a result.
They held just two team practices in the 26 days prior to Sunday’s game. Friday’s practice was their first since Dec. 20, giving them just two days to prepare for Gannon, a perennial power since joining the PSAC a decade ago. Adding injury to insult, IUP learned during the hiatus its leading 3-point shooter — senior Courtney Alexander — will miss 4 to 6 weeks with a wrist fracture. She’s not expected to return until early February.
At times on Sunday, IUP looked the part of a team that hadn’t played a game in nearly a month. The Crimson Hawks trailed by 16 points, 53-37, entering the fourth quarter Sunday.
Yet, they cut the deficit to five points with 2:12 to play in the game, 57-52, and came close to pulling off a double-digit comeback against nationally ranked Gannon (11-2, 6-2). The Knights entered the game ranked in the top 20 in both major national polls.
“They’re a really good team,” Gannon coach Cleve Wright said. “Both of our teams have been through a lot of adversity all year long. They’re just now coming out of their adversity. I don’t know how long (Alexander) is gone, but for them to come out and play hard, it shows they have a lot of guts and a lot of toughness.”
Senior Justina Mascaro scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting to lead IUP, and freshman guard Kiera Baughman added 10 points. No other player scored more than six points for the Hawks, marking just the third time this season they had two or fewer players score in double digits.
“Right now, the challenge is to be able to have more than one or two people scoring the basketball,” McConnell said. “I think that was evident. We just didn’t have enough firepower on the offensive end, and hopefully, the more that people play, the more confident they will become, the more they’ll get in rhythm and be able to make plays for us.”
IUP got off to a fast start, taking an 8-4 lead less than four minutes into the game on the strength of a pair of 3-point field goals from Mascaro and starting point guard Maria Cerro. But Gannon limited the Crimson Hawks to 13 points over the final 16:42 of the first half en route to a 33-21 halftime lead.
The Golden Knights had their way in the low post in the first half, scoring time and time again in the paint despite IUP’s solid defense. Samantha Pirosko scored 16 of her team-high 18 points in the first half for Gannon.
“That’s their strength,” McConnell said. “They were able to get the ball inside to their low-post scorers. For us, it’s just a matter of getting the reps on the defensive end in practice and getting that back, playing as one. There’s a lot that you could attribute to the more you practice, the better you get.”
IUP focused its defensive effort on Pirosko in the second half, and it paid dividends. She was forced to pass the ball to the perimeter players, and when the Golden Knights started missing jump shots, IUP creeped back into the game.
“They have a very talented group and they were able to score the ball on the block and in the lane on drives,” McConnell said. “But I did, I thought we got stronger as the game went on.”
“That’s our first look,” Wright said, referring to Gannon’s inside-out offensive approach. “IUP, in the second half, did everything they could to take it away. You look at it, (Pirosko) only took three or four shots in the second half because they took it away. They wanted to make somebody else do it. That’s what a great team does, great coach. They did a good job.”
With 16 more games to play in the regular season, IUP has time to gather itself. The Crimson Hawks need reps, in McConnell’s estimation, and that’s just what they’ll get over the final four weeks of the regular season with their condensed schedule.
As a result of the postponements this month, the Crimson Hawks are scheduled to play their final 16 games in a span of 39 days. They begin that stretch Wednesday at Seton Hill (13-4, 7-1), which sits in first place in the PSAC West.
“Definitely a positive experience,” Mascaro said of Sunday’s game. “They’re a great team. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in, and we’re going to see them later on. That gives us more motivation, determination moving forward to these next tough conference games. … We haven’t played in over a month. That’s not an excuse anymore, so we’ve got to come back stronger against Seton Hill.
“We just stayed together and I think that’s something we can definitely take (away from this game) moving forward.”