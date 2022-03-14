The IUP Crimson Hawks are going to get to do something they were denied in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The Hawks are going to play for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship. Ousted by Mercyhurst in the 2019 tournament and denied the opportunity the next two seasons due to COVID-19 that shut down their season, IUP will face California for the title Tuesday night at the KCAC. IUP knocked off Mercyhurst, 58-55, and California held off West Virginia State, 67-65, in the regional semifinals at the KCAC on Sunday.
“To be honest, we didn’t want to see them,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “We knew it would be a dogfight to the end, and they give us trouble offensively. The guys kept their poise. (Mercyhurst has) a big turnover margin and they turn them into easy buckets. And we won the rebound battle, and we had to do that and it’s probably the separator. And we were the better defensive team in the last four minutes.”
IUP (31-2) grabbed a 14-point lead early in the second half, gave it all away with four minutes to play and then won the game on defense at the free throw line.
The Hawks forced turnovers on Mercyhurst’s last two possessions, the first on an offensive foul while holding a one-point lead and the second on the final possession when the Lakers (25-7) couldn’t negotiate the defense and get off a shot.
On the other end, Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, drained eight straight free throws after IUP lost the lead and finished 11-for-12 in the second half en route to a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“Times like that,” Porterfield said, “I just think back to whenever I was shooting the ball with my older brother in backyard, and the whole crowd and everything goes quiet and it’s just me and the hoop and I don’t focus on anything else.”
The offensive foul called on Mercyhurst’s Cameron Gross was big. Gross took a pass on the left wing, drove the baseline and put up a shot that went in, but IUP freshman Dallis Dillard stepped in and drew the charge. The basket was waved off with 9.8 seconds left, and Porterfield made two free throws to extend the lead to three.
“It’s all basic principles that we go through day in and day out in practice,” Dillard said. “He ripped the baseline and I was on the rim line and ready and just stepped in and did what I was supposed to do.”
“We said Cam will be open, and he was open and the ball went in,” Mercyhurst coach Gary Manchel said, “so if it’s a block we’re up one and on the foul line, and if it’s a charge we’re down one. We got what we wanted.”
No other IUP player joined Porterfield in double figures. Dillard matched Porterfield with 10 rebounds, and Dave Morris had five assists and four steals. Morris and Armoni Foster combined for only 14 points, 17 below their combined season average.
Michael Bradley scored 19 points and Jeff Planutis had 10 for Mercyhurst. The Lakers fell behind 7-0 and 13-1 early before battling back.
“Our guys played with amazing heart,” Manchel said. “There’s nothing more they could have done. It was just an incredible effort.”
California () erased a 14-point deficit against West Virginia State. Five California player scored in double figures, led by Brent Pegram with 18. Philip Alstons cored 12 and Keith Palek, Zyan Collins and Bryson Lucas each had 10.
Glen Abram scored 22 for West Virginia State ().
IUP beat California three times this season, twice in the regular season and once in the PSAC quarterfinals. Tipoff Tuesday is 7 p.m.
“The way Cal is playing I think we have a big challenge ahead of us,” Lombardi said. “I feel like we’re the underdog going in because they have that tremendous motivation to make things right, and we have to rise up and know they’ll give us the best game they played all year. … I just hope we can keep it close and win it at the end.”