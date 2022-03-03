IUP’s freshmen are growing up, and the moment wasn’t too big for them Wednesday night.
The Crimson Hawks opened the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs with a 70-64 victory over California in a high-intensity, hard-fought college basketball game at the KCAC.
Freshmen Tomiwa Sulaiman and Dallis Dillard made their postseason debuts and teamed with IUP’s old reliables to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against Shippensburg (21-8). IUP is 27-2.
“This team has grown,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “We’ve got other answers right now. Two freshmen were very good tonight. They weren’t that good back in November and December.”
Sulaiman scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, came up with a couple steals and set the physical tone for IUP from the outset. His tip-in off the offensive boards with 1:14 led gave IUP a 66-62 lead.
Dillard, a 6-foot-3 guard from Harlem, N.Y., hit a couple early 3-point field goals that propelled IUP’s strong start and finished with 14 points, which is triple his average, and five rebounds.
“We had that little freshman step up and grow up a little bit,” Lombardi said of Dillard, who ascended into the starting lineup in recent weeks after he was brought off the redshirt list early in the year when starter Shawndale Jones was lost for the season to a torn ACL.
Likewise, Sulaiman, a 6-6 forward from wasn’t a starter at the beginning of the season, but he moved in as a starter when Tommy Demogerontas was sidelined for close to a month with knee issues. Demogerotnas finished with six points and seven rebounds, giving IUP 17 points and 14 boards out of that position.
“We’ve grown up so much as team,” Sulaiman said. “We’ve made sacrifices, and the chemistry of this team is just insane. That’s the reason we are the team we are because of a lot of sacrificing, and it’s paying off.”
Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore, scored a game-high 22 points and raked in a team-high 12 rebounds. His 3-pointer at the 2:10 mark stretched a one-point edge to four at 64-60. He also made two free throws with 23 seconds left that stretched the lead to six.
Armoni Foster made two free throws with 14 seconds left to extend the lead to seven. His 11th assist of the game came on Porterfield’s 3 after Foster discarded calling a timeout.
“Coach wanted to call a timeout, but I knew that play would work,” Foster said. “I just called it and it worked out. It was just a feel for the moment.”
IUP won on a night when Foster and Morris scored only 16 points on 5-for-21 shooting.
“A lot of guys are benefactors from the attention Armoni and Davis get (from the defense,)” Lombardi said. “When you win like that it’s usually a bunch of big plays on both ends,” Lombardi said. “Tomiwa, along with some other guys, got some tough rebounds. We outrebounded them by eight I told the guys before the game if we outrebounded them by five or six we’d win the game.”
Three-point shooting played a big role. California (21-8) fell behind by 13 early but got hot from 3-point range, going 7-for-14 in the first half and pulling with one, 35-34, at halftime.
IUP went 4-for-14 from 3-point range in the first half and 6-for-10 in the second. The Vulcans made only one of eight 3-point attempts in the second half.
Overall, IUP shot 43.5 percent (27-for-62), and California shot 38.7 (24-for-62) in the Hawks’ 17th straight win over the Vulcans.
Philip Alston, a 6-6 sophomore and the leading scorer in the conference, finished one point below his average with 20. Senior point guard Brent Pegram scored 19.
“You’ve got to win different ways,” Lombardi said. “Tonight we needed to make those 3s in order to pull it out. Other nights maybe don’t make 3s and still find a way to win. The next night we might go 6-for-24, but I’m confident we can find a way to win when we don’t make shots. But it sure does help get momentum when we do.”
IUP plays Shippensburg at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Raiders, coach by former IUP assistant Chris Fite, beat East Stroudsburg, 86-74, on Wednesday night.
Mercyhurst beat Pitt Johnstown, 83-77, and Millersville topped West Chester, 70-54.
Millersville is the PSAC East champion, and Shippensburg finished third in the East. Mercyhurst finished second in the SPAC West behind IUP.
Saturday’s first game tips off at 1 p.m. followed by IUP and Shippensburg at 3:30. Shippensburg handed IUP one of its losses this year.
The winners plays for the PSAC title at 3 p.m. Sunday. The conference champion earns an automatic bid in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament. That field will be announced late Sunday night.