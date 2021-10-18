SLIPPERY ROCK — There was a lot of talk leading up the annual IUP-Slippery Rock game on Saturday.
Talk that the unranked Crimson Hawks were overmatched against the No. 6 Rock. Talk that IUP’s defense couldn’t slow down Slippery Rock’s potent offense, and that its offense didn’t have the talent to keep up with the Rock’s.
It turns out that was just a lot of talk.
The visiting Crimson Hawks scored early and often, confused and battered the hosts, and generally dominated the contest from start to finish in all phases, to the tune of a 48-21 demolition on Slippery Rock’s homecoming in a headlining PSAC West game at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
“We’ve had a couple big wins up here in the past,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, “but I would rank this one up there above all of them because the only people who believed we were going to win was our organization, our fans and our families. Nobody thought we could come in here and do it. To be able to do it says a lot about the character of our program and the character of our kids. I’m just humbled.”
Slippery Rock got humbled, too.
A few days before the game, IUP received some extra motivation when Slippery Rock defensive end Chad Kuhn told his school’s newspaper, “I want to beat (IUP) handsomely, and I don’t want them to score a single point.”
When asked after the game, a few IUP players said Kuhn’s statement didn’t mean anything. But late in the fourth quarter, when the outcome was clear, some of the Crimson Hawks on the sideline congratulated each other “for winning so handsomely.”
“We usually let stuff like that go,” said IUP wide receiver Irvin Charles, who caught three touchdown passes. “Some reason, we took note of it. They felt like they’d just come here and have their way. It’s not something you harp on, but it’s something you internalize so you can use it. You don’t let it use you. So, I feel like we all did that today.”
Did they ever.
Slippery Rock entered the game having blown the doors off nearly all its opponents, winning its six games by a combined score of 268-75. The Rock, which won the division, conference and regional titles in 2019, had not lost a home game in the regular season since 2017 and had beaten IUP the last two times the teams had met.
But on Saturday, the Crimson Hawks were the ones looking like world-beaters. On offense, IUP scored six touchdowns against a team that had only allowed eight all season. Quarterback Harry Woodbery tied a school record with five touchdown passes: three to Charles and one each to Duane Brown and Qashah Carter.
Brown finished with six catches for 136 yards and a 45-yard touchdown. Charles had five catches for 64 yards. Justice Evans (78) and Malik Anderson (53) teamed up to gain 131 rushing yards.
IUP outgained Slippery Rock 438-334, but 274 of Slippery Rock’s total yards came in the second half after IUP had assumed control of the game.
In the first half, Slippery Rock quarterback Andrew Koester was 1-for-10 for 7 yards. He rebounded in the second half and finished with 228 yards and two scores, but it wasn’t enough. All-region wide receivers Henry Litwin and Jermaine Wynn Jr., who had a combined 60 catches for 993 yards and 11 TDs entering the game, were held to three and four catches, respectively, totaling 108 yards.
“That’s the worst game we’ve played in a long time,” said Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz. “You’ve got to give credit to IUP. They did what they needed to do in all phases. They did a good job. You have to give credit to IUP. They got us. In all three phases, we didn’t play well. Not on offense, defense, or special teams. No excuses. I’ve got to do a better job. We just got beat and we must own it.”
The IUP defense forced four turnovers — two interceptions by Charles Ingram, one by Bryce Gibson and a fumble recovery by Connor Kelly — and made the afternoon miserable for Koester, who had thrown only four picks all year.
“The coaches got us right,” said Kelly, who had a game-high 12 tackles. “They prepared us all week. And all we had to do is execute.”
IUP’s front four defensive linemen spent a large part of the game in the backfield, forcing Koester to throw before he was ready. Tyrone Fowler Jr., Vaughn Wallace and Raunya Mitchell had sacks. Wallace forced the fumble on a sack that Kelly recovered.
“We challenged our defensive line this week,” Tortorella said. “We said that we needed a pass rush for us to be able to cover these guys, especially the way they throw the ball down the field deep. We basically told the d-line, you’re going to have to help us today with pressure. And a lot of times, even if we didn’t get there, we made them throw the ball sooner than they want it to.”
It all added up to be quite a memorable afternoon for the Crimson Hawks. And by the end of it, all that was left to do was talk.
“It’s always great to win, man,” said Woodbery, who completed 23 of 36 passes for 312 yards. “But coming in and playing a rival at their home field and beating them on homecoming does feel a little better, I’m not going to lie.”