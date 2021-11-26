In its latest victory, the IUP women’s basketball team followed up one of its worst defensive halves of the season with its best.
After giving up seven 3-point field goals in the opening half against Salem (W.Va.) on Wednesday at the KCAC, the Crimson Hawks hunkered down on defense in the second half en route to a runaway 82-58 victory over the Tigers to improve to 5-0 on the season.
“At the end of the game, Coach said, ‘I think that’s the best we’ve played in a half the whole season so far,’” redshirt senior Courtney Alexander said.
Although IUP led 36-32 at halftime and played efficiently in the first half — shooting 57.7 percent from the field — the Crimson Hawks’ defense left a lot to be desired, especially in the early going. IUP was giving Salem’s shooters too much space, whether in zone or man-to-man defense, and the Tigers’ shooters were making the most of it.
Salem (1-4) entered the game averaging a whopping 35.5 field goal attempts from 3-point range, but the Tigers were shooting just 23.9 percent (34-for-142) through four games. That wasn’t lost on the IUP coaching staff.
“We came out in a zone, thought that we would limit their dribble penetration and make them beat us from the outside,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said of IUP’s defensive strategy to open the game. “And they handled it very well.”
In other words, IUP’s defensive strategy backfired in the early going. The Tigers were 5-for-10 from 3-point range in the first quarter, and they held a 17-16 lead after the opening 10 minutes. It was the first time IUP trailed at the end of any quarter this season.
“We started out in zone because we thought they were going to be more of a driving-oriented team,” freshman Gina Adams said. “But when they started lighting it up out there, we realized that we can’t play zone because we’re not rotating fast enough to get a hand up. So we just came in and we said, ‘We know we can play some good man defense.’ We decided we have to make that switch in order to limit them and not let them stay hot.”
When the Crimson Hawks switched to a man-to-man defense in the second quarter, everything changed. Over the final three quarters, Salem was 3-for-17 on 3-point field goals as IUP outscored the Tigers 66-31 over the final 30 minutes of the game.
“We just realized that we were being a little lax on defense,” Alexander said. “We weren’t trusting each other enough, that if we get up on the shooter, our teammate will be there to stop the drive. So it was just a mindset of, ‘OK, I’m trusting my teammate to get the help.’ We just ended up going out and taking away the 3, and it worked.”
Five IUP players scored in double digits, with senior Maura D’Anna and freshmen Adams and Kiera Baughman leading the way with 12 points apiece. The team’s leading scorer this season, senior Justina Mascaro added 11, and Alexander chipped in 10.
Mascaro is averaging 14.0 points through the first five games and is the only IUP player to reach double figures in every game.
Meanwhile, D’Anna had another efficient offensive game Wednesday, shooting 6-for-9 from the field to raise her team-leading field goal percentage to 65.0 percent on the season (26-for-40).
The 6-foot senior center also made her presence felt on the defensive end, adding six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot while altering several more Tigers’ shots with her presence.
In her sixth season in the program, D’Anna is quietly off to the best start of her career with 10.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. She took a medical redshirt in 2018-19, when she missed all but five games with an injury, and she accepted the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes for the canceled 2020-21 season.
She looked every bit the sixth-year senior leader against Salem.
“Maura D’Anna was a difference-maker inside, on the glass,” McConnell said. “I thought she controlled the paint. She not only scored the ball, but she rebounded it on both ends. She changed and blocked shots. She did a really good job of controlling the paint.”
The Crimson Hawks’ back-court players also had a good day. IUP recorded 20 assists on 31 made field goals while committing just 12 turnovers, including just four in the second half. Starting point guard Maria Cerro broke the Tigers’ press time and time again, finishing with five assists and just one turnover in 29 minutes.
“They do a really good job of pressing and trapping, and they force you to make plays,” McConnell said of Salem. “I thought our guards, for the most part, did a really good job of handling the full-court press and then the half-court traps.
“Maria in particular was really good with the ball. They couldn’t trap her. She got in the lane, she found the open man. As a team, we did a really good job of that.”
IUP opened the second half on a lengthy 20-4 run — which included a pair of 9-0 bursts — to take a 56-36 lead with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter. IUP shot 58.8 percent from the field in the third and outscored Salem, 27-9, to leave the Tigers and the sluggish first half in the rearview mirror. IUP’s largest lead was 27 points on two occasions in the fourth quarter.
Adams scored 10 of her 12 points in a span of 4:42 during the Crimson Hawks’ 20-4 run, showing flashes of the versatile scorer McConnell believes she can be. She scored in a variety of ways in less than a half of a quarter — she made a jumper, scored on a putback, scored on two cutting plays in the paint and got to the free throw line on a drive to the basket.
“She hit one mid-range jumper today, but I think she has the ability also to knock down a couple 3s to go along with her drives and her putbacks,” McConnell said. “It’s coming. Today she made great strides and played with more freedom and confidence. That’s part of being a freshman.
“I think you’ll see each game, she’s just going to become more and more the best version of herself.”
“I felt more comfortable, and I felt like I broke through a little bit,” Adams said. “I definitely think this is just a step … but as I get more comfortable, I’ll start showing my shot more and that I can shoot 3s. This is a good start for where I want to go in the future.”