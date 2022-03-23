EVANSVILLE, Ind. — IUP continued its postseason run Tuesday night, topping Hillsdale (Mich.), 67-55, in the Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
The Crimson Hawks, seeded second, reached the national semifinals for the fifth time in school history and the third time under coach Joe Lombardi, who guided IUP to appearances in the national championship game in 2010 and 2015. IUP plays Augusta (Ga.) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with a berth in Saturday’s championship game on the line. Augusta (32-3) beat Chico State (Calif.), 81-69 in overtime, in Tuesday’s fourth and final game of the quarterfinals.
IUP (32-2) won its 18th straight game in typical fashion of late, turning up its defense and scoring with timely offense. The Hawks took an early 12-point lead, watched it dwindle to one and led by three, 30-27, at halftime.
In the second half, IUP opened with a 12-2 run to stretch the lead back to double digits, built it to 17 and never let it fall below 10.
“We just have a great competitive spirit,” Lombardi said. “It’s not always pretty, but our guys grind it and do what they have to do to win. We don’t always score more than we have to, and sometimes it’s just enough. The key to the game was defense on our end. We had to prepare hard to take them out of their offense, and I thought we were able to get them a little uncomfortable.”
IUP’s defense was the main concern for Hillsdale coach John Tharp. The Hawks held his team to 36 percent shooting, including 4-for-29 from 3-point range. It marked the seventh straight postseason game IUP held an opponent under 40 percent shooting.
“First and foremost,” Tharp said, “you have to take your hat off to Indiana. They played extremely well. We knew they were very good defensively, and it’s hard to simulate some of those things they do defensively. For us, if our assist totals are low, we’re in trouble, and we had 11. And you can’t shoot the ball like we did overall and win an Elite Eight game.”
Hillsdale’s Pat Cartier, a 6-foot-8 junior averaging 22 points per game, scored 18 on 7-for-10 shooting. Otherwise, the Chargers (23-8) were ineffective.
“They really crowded Pat and made life difficult on the perimeter for us,” Tharp said. “Their ball pressure took some our timing away, and some of the things we tried to get down all week we didn’t execute at a high level.”
Dave Morris and Tomiwa Sulaiman spurred IUP’s offense. The Hawks shot 53 percent (29-for-55), including 9-for-23 from 3-point range.
Morris, a junior guard, scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, hitting two of his five 3s early to help the Hawks restore their double-digit lead.
Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman, scored 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Fellow forward Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore, scored 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Morris and Armoni Foster each handed out five assists.
“Credit goes to them,” Tharp said. “Morris made some huge shots in the second half and got in great rhythm.”
Morris struggled in the first half and excelled in the second, going 7-for-9 from the field.
“Nothing really changed too much,” Morris said. “Like the coaches preach all the time: next play, next-play mentality. I’m not going to hang my head, and when my number’s called, I have to come through for the team.”
“We ran a couple sets directly for him,” Lombardi said, “and once her gets going, like a lot of shooters he can get streaky. Other guys executed to get him those good looks. Sometimes he has the green light to stare down a guy, jab step and shoot the ball or drive. He’s earned that type of confidence, and David has evolved as a scorer, and different individuals are hitting their stride.”
Sulaiman wasn’t a starter at the beginning of the season, moving into that role when Tommy Demogerontas missed 10 games with a knee injury.
(Assistant coach) John DeGrote has done a great job working with Tomiwa the last four or five months,” Lombardi said. “I would never have thought a couple months ago that he could score the ball like he did tonight.”
“They kept feeding me the ball and put their trust in me, and I have trust in myself, and it worked,” Sulaiman said. “It’s just trusting in myself and the coaching staff.”
Three of the four teams playing in the semifinals each have more than 30 wins. The exception is eighth-seeded Black Hills State (S.D.), which upset Nova Southeastern, the top seed and No. 1-ranked team in the country, 77-67. Black Hills improved to 26-6.
In Tuesday’s other game, fifth-seeded Northwest Missouri State blew past fourth-seeded Bentley (Mass.) in the second half, 61-43, behind 24 points from Trevor Hudgins and a 21-0 count on points off turnovers. Northwest Missouri State (32-5) is the two-time defending national champion and has won three of the past four titles.
Bentley closed the season at 25-5.
NOTES: In an unusual twist, IUP went 0-for-6 from the free throw line, marking only the third time since 1964 (When it happened twice) that a team missed all its free throws in a Elite Eight game. IUP was the first to win. The Hawks entered the game shooting 76 percent from the line on the season. … IUP led the rebounding 37-31 and committed 12 turnovers to Hillsdale’s 10. … IUP equaled the most wins in school history, set by the 2010 team, which finished 33-3. … Hillsdale was making its first appearance in the Elite Eight.