The IUP Crimson Hawks turned in another sterling defensive effort Monday night.
The offense came with it.
IUP held Gannon to 27 percent shooting, converted at a 70-percent clip for a long portion of the first half and had its best shooting night of the season in an 83-50 romp over Gannon in PSAC basketball game at the KCAC.
The Hawks, ranked fourth in NCAA Division II, improved to 18-2 overall and 12-2 in the PSAC and took a half-game lead in the West Division over Pitt Johnstown, which was idle Monday night.
IUP stormed to leads of 28-6 and 45-12 while shooting nearly 70 percent from the field. The Hawks went 15-for-29 from 3-point range, and Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward made seven, which is one short of the single-game school record.
After that torrid start, IUP cooled off and finished at 44 percent, but it didn’t matter with the way the Hawks were playing defense. Coming off Saturday’s 60-51 victory over Mercyhurst in which they held the Lakers to 26 percent shooting, IUP stayed in defensive mode and limited Gannon to 27 percent (15-for-55).
“We didn’t want to give them any hope,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “I was a little concerned after Mercyhurst we might come out feeling too good about ourselves and there was going to be a letdown. We had a great crowd Saturday night, and that made a difference and we’re fortunate to have that, so that was a great night. Two days later, you play sometimes and it’s hard to get the emotion back up.”
The Hawks had a reawakening after losing at Pitt Johnstown and slogging past Edinboro last week. IUP came off the two games by turning up the effort on defense and the boards. The Hawks led the rebounding against Gannon by nine, 43-23, and had 18 offensive rebounds.
“The guys are showing me maturity,” Lombardi said. “They’re locked in and playing great defense. We played the best defense of the year that last two games and we’re executing and doing some good things on offense.”
“We’re just being a play-hard team every time we come out and just focus on competing and not performance, and that’s been the biggest turnaround,” junior guard Armoni Foster said.
Foster and Porterfield each scored 27 points. Porterfield was 9-for-15 overall and 7-for-11 from 3-point range and added eight rebounds and four assists. Foster went 8-for-15 overall and 3-for-4 from 3-point range and added eight assists and two steals. The duo put on another display while running the pick-and-pop for Porterfield’s open 3s.
“When you have nights like that shooting it you’re going to stretch out the lead,” Lombardi said. “They’re a good rebounding team and a good defensive team, so I thought we executed and got good looks, and it’s a hard matchup with Armoni and Ethan. You’ve got to pick your poison.”
Ike Herster scored 21 points and Braden Olsen had 12 for Gannon (9-7, 6-6).
IUP, which played five games in the past 10 days, is off until Saturday. IUP visits Slippery Rock on Saturday and plays shot to the Rock on Monday.
The Hawks took today off from practice and planned an off day Thursday. It’s a welcome break with several players nursing injuries.
Tommy Demogerontas, a starting forward, missed a fourth game in the past five with tendinitis and arthritis in his knees. Just about everyone else on the roster is nursing some sort of injury.
“I’m glad we have a few days right now, mainly because we’re banged up,” Lombardi said. “Guys are banged up and they need to get some rest and healing, and hopefully they’re ready to go Saturday and Monday. I’m just extremely proud of this team and the way they’re overcoming.”