All work and no play was making the IUP Crimson Hawks a dull group.
IUP was scheduled to play Gannon on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to conference health-and-safety protocols, with the possibility of playing Sunday. It wasn’t played Sunday, so the Hawks turned toward Monday’s game against Slippery Rock, which was postponed due to travel concerns brought on by heavy snow. Then they turned their attention to the next opponent.
A week after scoring a big win at Mercyhurst, the Hawks returned to the court Wednesday night at Seton Hill in Greensburg and throttled the one-win Griffins by 40 points, 100-69. IUP improved to 14-1 overall and 8-1 in the PSAC, which is good for first place in the West Division.
“It’s really odd,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “This was our fourth preparation day, which is a little different from a normal practice. We prepared Friday for Saturday. Saturday we prepared for Sunday, in case we played. And we prepared Sunday for Monday’s game. In a way the guys were getting tired of preparing for games and just wanted play a game. So, I was a little concerned with them losing their edge or focus, but they played with a lot of energy and heart and competitive spirit to start the game.”
IUP held Seton Hill scoreless for 7½ minutes en route to a 16-0 lead and continually built on the advantage.
“I like to say if you give a team like Seton Hill, which has played a lot of people tough, you give them hope or give them doubt,” Lombardi said. “We hit them with doubt early on, and that kind of got them spinning in the wrong direction.”
Most teams have felt like they are spinning their wheels at times. Multiple PSAC games have been postponed — IUP has a pair to make up — and the schedule ahead is going to be brutal, with five games in the next 10 days, beginning Saturday at Clarion (6-7, 2-6) and continuing Monday at Pitt Johnstown (12-3, 8-1).
Injuries have also taken a toll. IUP lost Shawndale Jones, an All-American in the making, to a torn ACL in the seventh game of the season. Tommy Demogerontas, a 6-foot-8 starting forward, sat out Wednesday night with tendinitis in his surgically repaired knee.
“We’re hoping Tommy can play Saturday because we’re getting thin on depth,” Lombardi said. “After a while you start getting into guys with not a lot of experience getting a lot of game time. You try to keep overcoming that, but it’s a tall task.”
A season that looked like a sure thing has turned into a mad scramble at times. IUP also has been playing without reserve guard Bryce Radford, who remains on the shelf with a foot injury. Damir Brooks, a freshman who is redshirting, is on the COVID list, so he isn’t available to practice.
When Jones went down, freshman Kyle Polce moved into the starting lineup. KJ Rhodes, a seldom-used guard, started getting more minutes — he played forward for the first time with Demogerontas out — and Dallis Dillard, a freshman, came off the redshirt list.
Dillard, who entered Wednesday’s game with 14 points in seven games, shot his way into the IUP record book, going 5-for-5 from 3-point range and 7-for-7 overall.
“He has to grow,” Lombardi said. “He’s just kind of real young to me. He has to grow in physical toughness, but he has a great heart, and he’s learning work ethic and learning toughness, but he’s just young is the best way for me to put it. But I’ve seen him taking some strides and growing up a lot in the last month or two. This could go a long way to help him with his confidence.”
IUP made a season-high 18 3-pointers on 34 attempts. Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore, went 5-for-6 from 3-point range and 9-for-11 overall for 23 points. Dave Morris went 4-for-7 from 3 and scored 13 points to go with five assists. Polce made his first two 3s and chipped in four assists without committing a turnover. Tomiwa Sulaiman, a freshman forward, started in place of Demogerontas, finished with eight points and established his inside defensive presence early and had three blocked shots.
Armoni Foster continued to struggle from distance, going 2-for-9, but scored 27 points, went 7-for-9 at the free throw line, handed out 12 assists and pulled down seven rebounds. He is averaging a team-high 20.3 points per game.
IUP is shooting 50.7 percent overall and 37.0 percent from 3-point range. Porterfield ranks first on the team and tops all shooters nationally at 54.7 percent.
“We had a lot of good performances: Armoni with 12 assists; Ethan 5-for-6 on 3s, and he wasn’t even the best shooter out there with Dallis going 5-for-5; David shot the 3-ball well,” Lombardi said. “We have good shooters, it’s just a matter of getting some confidence and getting some game experience.”