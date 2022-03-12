GLENVILLE, W.Va. — One rebound, and one second.
That was the difference for the IUP women’s basketball team. The difference between winning and losing. The difference between advancing in the NCAA tournament and going home.
IUP’s season came to an end Friday in the most gut-wrenching fashion: on a buzzer-beater.
California’s Ciaira Loyd made a last-second putback layup, propelling the Vulcans to a 52-51 win over IUP in the first round of the Atlantic Regional tournament at the Waco Center.
It was a classic March Madness moment, but IUP was on the wrong side of it.
“It’s March and every time you turn on the TV, in the last week or two, you see somebody winning the game at the buzzer,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said.
“And when you dream about playing, you always see yourself on the winning side, making that shot and the celebration. So to be on this side of it, there’s a lot of different emotions I’m experiencing right now.”
Entering the final minute of play, IUP (21-9) led 51-48. California (25-5) made it 51-50 on a pair of free throws with 39.0 seconds left.
The Crimson Hawks failed to score on their next possession — which proved to be their last — and the Vulcans regained possession with 10.5 seconds.
Loyd drove the baseline and missed her first layup attempt. In the wild scramble that ensued under IUP’s basket, Loyd ended up with the offensive rebound and made her putback layup with just 0.6 seconds to play.
IUP needed one more defensive rebound, and one less second on the clock.
“I was just trying to get a layup, and then my teammates just tipped it back to me, and I was just right there,” said Loyd, who had a game-high 16 points. “Nobody was guarding me, so I put it up. Lucky. Fortunate.”
“Man, that was a fun game,” California coach Jess Strom said. “I feel like it’s always us and IUP at some point, either in the PSAC playoffs, in the NCAA tournament and it’s a battle every single time. It’s going to come down to who makes the last play or something of that nature.”
Loyd’s offensive rebound was the 17th and final one of the game for the Vulcans. They had 12 offensive boards in the second half alone.
It was an all too familiar sight for the Crimson Hawks. In three meeting with IUP this season, the Vulcans averaged 15.3 offensive rebounds per game, a big reason why they won all three
“They did a really good job,” McConnell said, “and we weren’t able to hold our blockouts and just gave them a couple too many extra possessions when it came down to it.”
Furthermore, IUP committed 23 turnovers, another Achilles heel for the Crimson Hawks this season.
“It usually comes down to those two things, turnovers and offensive rebounds,” McConnell said. “When you turn it over, you take possessions away from yourself, and when you give them rebounds, you just create more for them. … We just weren’t able to come up with that last one when we really needed it.”
But before it came to that, IUP had to rally in the fourth quarter.
California outscored the Hawks, 21-8, in the third quarter to turn a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead, 44-35, entering the fourth.
IUP responded with a 16-4 run to build its 51-48 lead with less than two minutes to play.
“I was telling the girls in a timeout, we deserve to be here, so just keep playing hard, playing with grit,” IUP senior Justina Mascaro said. “I definitely think on that run we showed that, that we deserve to be here.”
Freshman Kiera Baughman had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Mascaro had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Hawks clamped down on defense and began the final quarter on a 9-2 run to get within 46-44 before a scary moment that halted the game for several minutes.
After committing a common foul in the lane, California’s Dejah Terrell spun and punched the air in frustration. Unbeknownst to her, IUP’s Alana Cardona was behind her and Terrell inadvertently connected with Cardona’s face.
Terrell, the PSAC West Athlete of the Year, was disqualified for a flagrant foul and spent the final 4:45 in the locker room. Rajah Fink made 3 of 4 free throws when play resumed, giving IUP a 47-46 lead.
Even without its best player, California found a way to overcome a three-point deficit in the final minute.
“When Dejah had to come out of the game, they kind of came together for her. I know I heard a few of them saying, ‘We’re gonna win it for Dejah then.’ I don’t think I needed to say anything.”
For IUP, the loss and the way it happened will sting.
“We’re extremely disappointed with the outcome,” McConnell said, “but that’ll subside (in) 24-48 hours — maybe a week with this one. But the things that we’ll carry with us, the experience that we had, will last a lifetime.”