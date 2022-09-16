Don’t expect Paul Tortorella to reach for the panic button after last week’s game at East Stroudsburg.
It’s true that his IUP Crimson Hawks coughed up a 20-point lead, got penalized 12 times and nearly started the season with a loss for the first time since 2015.
But when the chips were down and IUP needed to make a play, what really matters is that they did it. So in the days following their 38-35 last-second win over the host Warriors, Tortorella dissected the game and came to the conclusion that there’s no reason for pessimism.
“At the end of the day, there are a lot of things that are very correctable,” Tortorella said. “There are things on both sides of the ball, and in special teams, that we could be better at. We survived. The fourth quarter was good for us because we played well in all three phases of the game, and that’s why we won.”
There were several reasons why IUP went from leading 20-0 early in the second quarter to trailing 28-20 late in the third quarter. They include some mental mistakes on defense particularly in the pasing game and some pre-snap penalties on offense that made things more difficult.
But Tortorella said the biggest reason IUP didn’t crush the Warriors is that so many of the Crimson Hawks either were hurt before the game or left it with injuries.
“The bottom line is we played the second half without six starters,” Tortorella said. “We only had 22 starters and we were without six of them, so it’s hard to adjust to things like that.”
IUP entered the game knowing tailback Dayjure Stewart, defensive lineman Greg Moore and defensive back Jaheim Howard would not play. But then the Crimson Hawks lost wide receivers Derek Lockhart and Qashah Carter, and running back Adam Houser to injuries. Also, second-team safety Zayaan Cobb, who started in Howard’s place, left the game with a shoulder injury.
Lockhart (torn ACL) is the only serious injury in the group. Tortorella said Houser (shoulder and knee) probably won’t play Saturday at Shippensburg (1 p.m.), but he might be back for the home opener against Mercyhurst on Sept. 24. Carter is questionable for this week, while Stewart, Moore, Howard and Cobb are back and will play against the Raiders.
IUP will take on a Shippensburg team that is still trying to find the right pieces. The Raiders have only four seniors on their roster and in two games have made enough rookie mistakes to last a season. Last weekend, Shippensburg opened PSAC play by beating Seton Hill a week after its non-conference loss at West Virginia State.
“I’m very impressed with their defense,” Tortorella said. “They play really hard. They’re physical. They’re trying to find the right quarterback, but on special teams they have been very good.”
Shippensburg has scored six touchdowns this season: three on offense, two on special teams and one on defense.
The two special teams scores have been by Redd Douglas, who has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Tortorella said stopping him will be a top priority on Saturday.
“He’s really fast,” he said. “You don’t need anyone to tell you he’s fast. You can see it on the film. The guy can run. He’s dangerous because if you give him a crease, he’s gone. Nobody will catch him.”
NOTES: IUP owns a record of 44-17-4 in the all-time series vs. Shippensburg. IUP has won 23 of the past 24 meetings, with the only loss coming in the 2018 season finale, at Miller Stadium. …Tortorella praised true freshman Kalen Frazier, who started last week at cornerback, for his solid play. “Of everybody who played, he probably covered the best of anyone,” he said. … With Lockhart out for the season, Tortorella said Hilton Ridley will move into the starting lineup. “I think he’s going to be really good,” he said. “Right now, he’d be the best receiver on some of the other teams in the league.” … Tortorella said Lockhart, a senior, plans to rehab his injury and come back next season as a graduate student to play his final year of college football. … JD Younger, the true freshman defensive back who was moved to offense a few days before the East Stroudsburg game to play running back, will stay on offense for the foreseeable future.