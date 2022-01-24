CLARION — Ethan Porterfield and the IUP Crimson Hawks made it look easy Saturday.
Porterfield scored a career-high 30 points and IUP rolled past Clarion, 81-47, for its sixth straight win in a PSAC West Division game at Tippin Gym.
A 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, Porterfield and his teammates decimated Clarion with the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop. Porterfield converted 13 of 16 field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, and David Morris dished out a career-high 12 assists, with most of them going to the big target.
“He’s just a target,” Morris, a redshirt junior guard, said. “We know he’ll be there and be in the best position to score. He just makes the game easier. He’s been good all season, and I hope I can help him keep doing that.”
Porterfield raised his season averages to 18.1 and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting team highs of 62.4 percent overall and 55.1 percent from 3-point range.
Armoni Foster had an efficient performance with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds. Foster, a redshirt junior guard, leads the team in scoring (20.2) and assists (6.4).
“I wouldn’t trade him for any big in the country because he does so much,” Foster said. “He’s a smart player, and he has a great future.”
IUP (15-1, 9-1 PSAC) runs its offense through Foster, often starting with Porterfield coming to the top of the key to set a ball screen on a defender. Then it’s a matter of reading the defense and reacting.
“It all starts with one of the guards coming off the ball screen,” Porterfield said, “and as soon as I turn around and see that the big is helping, I’m like (the guard) is going pass it to me and I’ve got to shoot. And then if they don’t switch, I’d rather get out of (the guard’s) way and let them make a play or just go down in the post and tell them to throw the ball into me.”
Foster and Morris flipped passes to Porterfield outside the 3-point line and lobbed passes over the top of the defense. They missed connecting only once.
“A lot of it starts with passing,” coach Joe Lombardi said. “We passed the ball well and got easy shots. Ethan was the recipient of a lot of good passes by Armoni and David. He’s a good finisher. He makes himself available. Those two guys have a lot of confidence in him that he he’ll make the catch, so they’ll make the throw. A lot of times big guys can’t get that done in traffic.”
“I feel like a lot of my shots, a lot of my 3s are open. I get a lot of pick-and-rolls. The floor opens up when you have a good team around you, and it makes everything easier.
Porterfield’s ascent was accelerated two years ago — there was no season last year, although IUP did practice and play three games — when Tommy Demogerontas went down with a season-ending ACL tear. Porterfield received the bulk of those minutes, and he quickly proved that he deserved them, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while earning the PSAC Freshman of the Year award.
With Jones and Demogerontas out, the Hawks counted on Porterfield to do a little more scoring. He is averaging o 21.0 points and 6.3 rebounds during the six-game winning streak.
“Honestly, we played in high school a lot so I knew he was a good player,” Foster said. “I didn’t know he’d be like this. It’s nice to see him be so successful and do all these nice things. When he first got in here he was a little weak, but he worked hard, and he gets better every day.”
IUP continued to get contributions up and down the lineup with the roster in flux. Demogerontas missed a second straight game with knee tendinitis, and reserve Bryce Radford remains out with a foot injury.
Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman, made his second straight start in place of Demogerontas and finished with eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and five rebounds.
Dallis Dillard, a freshman guard summoned from the redshirt list when Shawndale Jones was lost to a torn ACL seven games into the season, continued his perfect shooting from the field, going 3-for-3 with a 3-pointer. He is 10-for-10 overall and 6-for-6 from 3-point range over the past two games.
Kyle Polce, a freshman who moved into the starting lineup when Jones went down, continued to set the energetic tone for the Hawks. The 6-2 guard scored twice on offensive rebounds, the second on a tip-in seconds before he went down with a cramp in leg.
“He plays so dang hard I’m surprised he doesn’t cramp up every game. He plays harder than any guy we’ve ever had.”
IUP trailed Clarion 23-22 late in the first half and mounted a 17-3 run to take a 39-26 advantage into halftime. The Hawks finished off the Eagles early in the second half, stretching the lead to 27 during a 29-6 run. The margin reached as high as 33.
The Hawks shot 57.1 percent (32-for-56) and held Clarion (6-8, 2-7) to seven field goals and 17 points in the second half.
“To show up here and win on the road like that with the injuries we’re dealing with … our depth is being tested, and guys responded well today,” Lombardi said.
IUP plays at Pitt Johnstown (13-3, 9-1) this evening with first place in the division on the line. Pitt Johnstown is coming off Saturday’s 89-85 win over Seton Hill, a team IUP slammed by 40 points last week. Like IUP, the Mountain Cats have won six straight since losing to Shippensburg, with the loss coming the day before the Raiders topped the Hawks.