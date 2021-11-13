By The Indiana Gazette
The IUP Crimson Hawks made a triumphant return to the basketball court Friday night, beating West Virginia Wesleyan, 87-61, in the IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic at the KCAC.
IUP was playing a meaningful game for the first time since March 8, 2020, when the Crimson Hawks won the PSAC championship before the coronavirus ended the college basketball season.
Five IUP players scored in double figures. Tommy Demogerontas led the way with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Shawndale Jones scored a gem-high 19 points, and Armoni Foster chipped in 15 to go with eight assists. Bryce Radford poured in 14 points on the strength of 4-for-4 3-point shooting. Ethan Porterfield added 10 points.
IUP trailed 31-30 late in the firs half before launching a 12-0 run to take the lead for good. The Hawk finished the first half on a 14-1 run for a 13-point lead at 45-32 halftime lead.
West Virginia Wesleyan pulled within seven points at 61-54 midway through the second half, but IUP re-established control and eventually mounted a 14-0 run to put the game out of reach at 79-57.
IUP shot 50.8 percent (32-for-63) from the field, including 12-fior-27 from 3-point range. The Hawks led the rebounding by 21, 47-26, and committed 11 of their 18 turnovers in the first half.
Wesleyan shot 38.2 percent (23-for-60), including 11-for-26 from 3-point range.
IUP plays Concord (W.Va.) this evening. Concord lost to Pitt Johnstown in overtime, 96-91.