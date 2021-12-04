KUTZTOWN — IUP coach Joe Lombardi has an explanation why Shawndale Jones has had such an explosive start to the season.
Jones scored 29 points, with 21 coming in the second half when the Crimson Hawks pulled away from Kutztown for an 86-73 victory in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opener for both teams Friday evening at Keystone Arena.
“The ball just finds Shawndale,” Lombardi said, “and then he finds the bucket. It’s kind of a unique phenomenon. I don’t know that I’ve ever had a player that the ball keeps finding, and he has such great body control to finish.”
IUP, ranked seventh in NCAA Division II, improved to 6-0 behind Jones and three other starters who scored in double figures. Armoni Foster, coming off a triple-double in IUP’s previous outing, posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tommy Demogerontas scored 16 points, and Ethan Porterfield finished with 13.
Jones, who scored 37 points earlier this season against Bowie State, raised his conference-leading scoring average to 26.2 points per game.
IUP shot 49.3 percent from the field while struggling from 3-point range, making only 6 of 26 attempts. The Hawks went 14-for-16 from the free throw line.
“They understand each other in making themselves available,” Lombardi said, “and there were a lot of good passes for layups and for a good looks at 3-pointers, we just struggle making them tonight.”
IUP led by five points, 39-34, at halftime and outscored the Golden Bears 47-39 in the second half. The Hawks, who again struggled with turnovers in the first half, have been a second-half team in the early going this season.
“Every game I’m just hoping we’re tied or within five at halftime and find a way in the second half,” Lombardi said. “Other teams give us their best shot, playing above their head at times, and it levels off. We played with more pace in the second half. We really had some bad passes for turnovers, and that’s what happens when guys get sped up. Everybody is not always comfortable every time they go onto the court.”
There were seven lead changes, all in the first half, and IUP took the lead for good at 35-33 on Demogerontas’ 3-pointer at 1:25. Jones scored at the buzzer to set the halftime score.
IUP opened the second half by scoring the first seven points for a 12-point lead. The Hawks went on to lead by as many as 16 points and never led Kutztown pull closer than eight.
Kutztown shot 38.5 percent (25-for-65), including 4-for-16 from 3-point range. It marked the fifth time in six games IUP has held an opponent under 40 percent shooting. Moe Williams led the Bears with 18 points, Michael Smith III scored 15 off the bench, and Evan-Eric Longino finished with 14.
“The big thing is finding a way to win,” Lombardi said, “and I want us to grow in every experience that we have. … Every game I want get better and become a team capable of growing.”
IUP plays at West Chester (5-1) on Saturday evening. West Chester is coming off its first loss, 78-70 to Pitt Johnstown on Friday.
“We’re looking forward to West Chester,” Lombardi said. “It’s exciting. Win or lose, we’re going to try to get better. I told the guys I want to find a way to win and I want to grow. It’s all about growth right now. Some of that is developing habits, and some of that is just learning how to fight through adversity and disappointment and failure. When you do that, you have the chance to be the best version of yourself, the best version of a teammate and the best version of the team.”