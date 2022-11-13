CLARION — The IUP Crimson Hawks won two games in different fashion over the weekend.
IUP opened the season Saturday with a 77-61 victory over Concord (W.Va.) in the Clarion Tipoff Classic and followed on Sunday with a 67-50 win over Winston-Salem State (N.C.).
On Saturday, IUP trialed Concord 35-30 at halftime before ramping up its offense and defense in the second half while outscoring the Mountain Lions 47-26.
On Sunday, IUP jumped on Winston-Salem State, taking a 15-point lead into halftime, stretching it to 22 early in the second half and answering the Rams’ run that cut the margin to eight with an 8-0 run to put the game away.
“I’m really pleased with how the guys played,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said Sunday. “We were up 15 at halftime, but I had no expectations that we’d win by 30. That’s not the way it works. They’re a good team, they played harder in the second half, and our guys had to deal with their aggressiveness. It’s a great lesson for us, and I’m very happy it turned out that way because a team cuts it to eight or 10 or someone takes the lead on us and you get frustrated … and you’ve got to be able to deal with failure. At certain points of the game we played really good basketball and at some points we didn’t.”
The same was true Saturday. The Crimson Hawks looked ragged in the first half and more composed in the second.
“Our guys just played with greater purpose,” Lombardi said. “Sometimes first games get you sped up. I thought Concord did a lot of good things in the first half, and we were able to limit some of their productivity in the second half and just did a better job.”
IUP’s Shawndale Jones, a graduate guard coming off ACL surgery, scored 41 points on the weekend. Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 forward coming off surgery two weeks ago to remove a tumor from a parathyroid gland, bounced back after a rough day Saturday and scored 19 points Sunday. Dave Morris, a senior point guard, scored 27 points in two games, and 6-6 sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman had 18 against Concord but ran into foul trouble both days and was limited to four points Sunday.
A couple bench players stepped up in his absence. On Saturday, 6-6 redshirt freshman Damir Brooks raked in a game-high eight rebounds, and 6-4 junior KJ Rhodes followed suit Sunday with six rebounds, three assists and two steals to go with a bucket.
“It feels good,” Rhodes said. “I just stay ready and do whatever the team needs and hope that goes well. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re really connected. Whether it’s Tomiwa or me, it doesn’t matter as long as win. We want to go back to the Elite Eight and win the national championship this year.”
IUP was 33-3 and played in the NCAA Division II semifinals last season. All but two players returned from that team.
“Every year is a new year and guys are trying to find themselves,” Lombardi said. “I was concerned about this weekend because Ethan isn’t Ethan — he’s about 60 percent — and Shawndale has not yet found his rhythm. He failed a lot in the first half against Concord and got his equilibrium in the second half. And David is trying to adapt back to his role as point guard … so there are a lot of adjustments going on right now.”
After dispatching Concord, IUP figured to face a tougher test against Winston-Salem State, the team the Hawks were scheduled to play in the 2020 Atlantic Region tournament before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season. The Hawks used an 11-2 surge to take the lead, used a 12-0 run late in the first half to build a 19-point lead and extended it to 22 early in the second half.
The Rams outscored IUP 22-8 over the next several minutes and pulled within eight at 54-46 before the Hawks put the game away during an 8-0 burst.
“I mentioned to the guys afterward that this was a great game from the standpoint of realizing how good we can be and also realize how vulnerable we are and how bad we can be,” Lombardi said.
“We definitely faced some adversity,” sophomore guard Dallis Dillard said. “I think that’s good though. We got a lot of stops, and we emphasized this weekend really playing well defensively.”
Defensively, IUP held Winston-Salem State to 31.1 percent shooting (19-for-61) and Concord to 32.8 (22-for-67) and forced 37 turnovers in two games.
The Hawks shot 46 percent (29-for-63) against Concord and 44.8 (26-for-58) against Winston-Salem State and committed 12 turnovers each day.
Lual Rahama scored 14 points to lead Concord, and Jaylen Alston posted a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds for Winston-Salem State.
One glaring deficiency for IUP was rebounding. Both opponents outrebounded the Hawks by 11.
“That’s one of the things that stands out,” Lombardi said. “We’re going to spend some time on rebounding. Last year we beat people by 10 rebounds a game and this year we’re getting beat by 10. That’s not going to work. But I guess that’s good because as we get better, and I’m confident we will, we will be that much better as a team.”
IUP plays host to Bowie State (Md.) on Wednesday in the home opener.