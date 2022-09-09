Every year, IUP plays at least 10 games in the regular season. But the truth is that for a while now, the Crimson Hawks have played what amounts to a two-game schedule.
There’s California and Slippery Rock, and no one else really matters.
The Crimson Hawks, Vulcans and Rock have been the class of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s West Division for so long that it’s hard to remember when a different team was on top (it’s been 27 years since anyone else won the PSAC West title outright: Edinboro in 1995).
“The truth is that if one of us sweeps the other two, they usually have a pretty good year,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “It’s really tough to do. And if you don’t at least win one of the games, you’re probably not going to the playoffs.”
Statistics back up Tortorella’s statements. Of the six times since 2000 that California, IUP or Slippery Rock won the regional title, that team swept the other two five times. Conversely, only once has one of the “Big 3” been swept by the other two and still made it to the playoffs.
It wasn’t always this way. When Frank Cignetti led IUP from 1985 to 2005, two things he could almost always count on were wins against the Vulcans and Rock. In 20 seasons, he went 19-1 vs. California and 18-3 against Slippery Rock. His teams also went 70-10-1 (.870) vs. the rest of the PSAC West.
Things have changed in one regard in the post-Cignetti era. While IUP has continued to handle the rest of the division, going 62-11 (.849) in the past 15 seasons against Clarion, Edinboro, Gannon, Mercyhurst and Seton Hill, the Crimson Hawks have gone 5-11 vs. California and 7-8 vs. Slippery Rock.
So why is that? Well, the obvious answer is that California and Slippery Rock have invested more in their football programs through scholarships than they used to. Both teams have also relied on transfers to boost their talent level, which was something few teams did before Cignetti made it a part of his program.
“All three of us have coaches who have been around for a long time in the league,” said Tortorella, who came to IUP as an assistant underCignetti in 1995. “There are assistants who have been around as long as me. (Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz) was an assistant for a long time at Slippery Rock. (California coach Gary) Dunn has had a lot of guys who have been at Cal for a while. It was a lot of the same guys for a long time.”
Before John Luckhardt took over California in 2002, California had been a PSAC doormat for decades. When Cignetti was coaching at IUP, the Vulcans won only 39 percent of their games and had 15 losing seasons. But Luckhardt turned the Vulcans into a powerhouse that subsequent coaches Mike Kellar and Dunn have been able to keep near the top. Since Cignetti retired, California has won 77 percent of its games with seven division titles and not a single losing season.
Slippery Rock has been competitive for a long time, but under former head coach George Mihalik, it usually played second fiddle to IUP. In the Cignetti era, The Rock won 60 percent of its games and went to the playoffs three times –– but it was 3-16 against IUP. Since Cignetti retired, Slippery Rock has won 71 percent of its games, been to the playoffs six times and won seven PSAC West crowns. Lutz took over in 2016 and has beaten IUP twice in five tries.
The PSAC hasn’t made things any easier for IUP, not that it is supposed to. The 2022 season will be the ninth year in a row IUP plays Slippery Rock (Oct. 1) and California (Oct. 8) in back-to-back weeks, thanks to the league-created schedule. That makes for an intense two weeks where the Crimson Hawks know they have no margin for error.
But Tortorella thinks the Vulcans have it worse that IUP in another way.
“They get us and Slippery Rock either both at home or both on the road every year,” he said. “Having to play here and at Slippery Rock in the same season is really tough.”
Indeed, California has played IUP and Slippery Rock both at home or both away every season since 2002, a trend that seems unlikely to end anytime soon, unless the league restructures its scheduling matrix.
The Crimson Hawks know their 2022 season is likely to de decided by two games, played a week apart in October. But Tortorella said his players will cross that difficult bridge when they get to it.
“We always say that the next game is the most important one,” Tortorella said, “and our guys are usually pretty good about that.”
The schedule:
Sept. 10 at East Stroudsburg, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 Slippery Rock, 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 at California, noon
Oct. 15 at Edinboro, noon
Oct. 22 Seton Hill, 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Gannon, noon
Nov. 5 Clarion, 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.