BOWIE, Md. — The IUP Crimson Hawks took their first road test of the season, and early on it looked like they would ace it with flying colors.
IUP jumped out to a 10-0 lead, extended it to 16, held onto a two-point halftime edge and eventually pulled away in the second half for a 90-83 victory over Bowie State in a non-conference college basketball game Friday evening.
Shawndale Jones, a 6-foor-2 redshirt senior guard, scored 29 of his career-high 37 points in the second half to lift IUP to its fourth win without a loss.
Tommy Demogerontas added 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Armoni Foster chipped in 13 points.
IUP played with a short bench with starting guard Dave Morris out after he injured his knee in Tuesday’s win over Le Moyne. Freshman Kyle Polce started in his place.
IUP grabbed the early lead and stretched it to 15-3 before its reached its highest point at 35-19 with 5:19 left in the first half. Bowie State (0-3) outscored IUP 17-3 from that points and trailed by only two at 38-36 heading into halftime.
The Hawks surrendered the lead twice in the second half and the scored was tied three times. Bowie State claimed its first lead at 45-44 three minutes into the second half and led 47-46 at 16:29.
IUP took the lead at 48-47 on Foster’s layup and never trailed after that. The Hawks led by 10 at the midway point of the second half and stretched the lead back to 16 with 8:44 to go. Bowie State didn’t cut the margin under double figures until the 2:11 mark.
Jones was nearly unstopped in the second half. He finished 16-for-28 from the field, with most of his buckets coming on layups. He was 12-for-21 in the second half, and the rest of the team was 7-for-16.
The former transfer from NJIT who attended the Kiski School eclipsed the previous career high het set twice with 24 points in last year’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game and Tuesday’s win over Le Moyne. He raised his team-leading scoring average to 25.8 points per game.
The 37 points is the most scored by an IUP player since Brandon Norfleet netted 38 against Seton Hill in 2016. It’s tied for the 16th-most points in program history and one of nine 37-point efforts by an IUP player.
Demogerontas raked in 15 rebounds to go with his 23 points. He is averaging 15.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.
IUP shot 51.6 percent from the field, raising its season total to 52.9. The Hawks went 8-for-16 from 3-point range. They topped 90 points for the third straight game and are averaging 95.3 per game.
Bowie State shot 48.4 percent, a season high allowed by IUP. Five Bowie State players scored in double figures, legs by Quinton Drayton with 19 points.
IUP controlled the boards, outrebounding the Bulldogs by 22, 46-22. The Hawks committed 15 turnovers to Bowie State’s 10.
IUP is off until next weekend. The Hawks serve as the host for the IUP Thanksgiving Classic, playing Virginia State on Saturday and Salem (W.Va.) on Sunday.
Virginia State (2-1) suffered its first loss Friday 99-95 to Mount Olive (N.C.). The Trojans play Barton (Va.) today.
Salem (2-1) plays host to Seton Hill today.