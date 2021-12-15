The IUP Crimson Hawks passed their first test with their leading scorer on the shelf.
IUP, playing for the first time without injured senior guard Shawndale Jones, still had more than enough firepower to fend off Millersville, 81-58, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball game at the KCAC on Tuesday night. IUP, ranked sixth in NCAA Division II, improved to 8-0 while Millersville fell to 6-2 with its second straight loss.
Armoni Foster, a redshirt junior guard, poured in a game-high 27 points, Ethan Porterfield scored a career-high 23, and Tommy Demogerontas turned in 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Dallis Dillard, a freshman guard, took a spot in the rotation and finished with five points. Dilllard was scheduled to redshirt this season but was forced into action due to the injury to Jones, who is having surgery today to repair his torn ACL.
IUP scored the first eight points of the game and never tailed. The Hawks built an early 13-points lead and saw it shrink to seven before they restored a double-digit advantage at 11 points, 37-26, going into halftime.
In the second half, Millersville pulled within six on three occasions, the last time coming with about six minutes to go. IUP had an answer each time and went on finish the game on a 20-3 run.
IUP led the rebounding by four, 39-35, and committed a season-low 13 turnovers to Millersville’s 16.
Demogerontas, a 6-8 fifth-year forward, led the effort on the boards and teamed with Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore, for 38 points and 19 rebounds. They went a combined 14-for-22 from the field, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Demogerontas also established a career high in assists.
IUP shot 49.1 percent (28-for-57) from the field, including 8-for-21 from 3-point range. Three of those 3s, including one by Dillard, came in the game-ending run. The Hawks went 17-for-22 from the line.
Millersville shot 30.9 percent, marking the seventh time IUP has held an opponent under 40 percent shooting. The Marauders didn’t help their cause at the free throw line by going 17-for-30, including 9-for-19 in the first half.
Jaden Faulkner and James Sullivan scored 15 points apiece for Millersville. Khari Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds.
IUP plays host to Shepherd on Saturday afternoon and Shippensburg on Sunday afternoon.