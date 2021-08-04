It’s probably been a long time since there was so much uncertainty as the IUP Crimson Hawks began a football season.
But coach Paul Tortorella isn’t worried. Truth is, every other coach in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is also dealing with an abnormal number of questions and concerns.
“Everybody’s in the same boat,” Tortorella said. “There’s a lot of loose ends.”
Nonetheless, the 2021 season unofficially kicked off Wednesday with the release of the annual preseason coaches poll. Rather than a typical media day event where the league’s coaches and players physically gather to preview their seasons, this year’s event was held virtually. But that’s the norm here in the days of COVID, which is also the reason there are so many questions in the PSAC.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 spring practice season and then the fall regular season in all of NCAA Division II. Although programs were allowed to hold spring drills this year, for many of the teams in the league, it’s been a long time since their last game.
“You’ve got to shift gears after really not doing much for 20 months,” Tortorella said. “But other places probably have the same scenarios. So, when you look, it’s a very different place right now.”
Slippery Rock, which won the PSAC West in 2019, was picked first in the coaches poll, followed by IUP, California, Mercyhurst, Edinboro, Seton Hill, Gannon and Clarion.
That order largely mirrors the 2019 final standings, with only Gannon and Clarion flipped in the final two spots.
“Our guys know those rankings are based on 2019 and don’t really have any impact on how this season will go,” said Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz, who guided his team to a 13-1 record and Super Region One championship two years ago.
Shepherd (W.Va.), which knocked IUP out of the playoffs in 2019, was picked as the favorite in the PSAC East, followed by West Chester, Kutztown, Bloomsburg, Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Millersville and Lock Haven.
The questions each team is dealing with mainly deal with experience. Because there was no 2020 season, the players who were supposed to be freshmen last fall are still freshmen, joined by this year’s actual incoming freshman class, creating huge numbers of players on rosters who have either never played in a college game or in the case of transfers, not played for their new team.
The other issue is just pure rust. The NCAA allowed Division II teams to play actual games this spring if they wanted to, and only three PSAC teams did — Gannon (five games), Mercyhurst (two) and Shepherd (one) — but those teams may not be necessarily ahead of the curve because some of the players they used in the spring may have graduated and moved on, not to mention the new players who were in high school this spring.
“This is unlike any year, obviously, that we’ve ever been in,” Tortorella said.
The Crimson Hawks report for camp the weekend of Aug. 14-15. After a week of training camp, classes begin on Aug. 23, and the team will begin prepping for its Sept. 11 opener at home against Kutztown.
IUP then welcomes Shepherd on Sept. 18 before starting play in the tough PSAC West. Tortorella is hoping that many of the loose ends he’s dealing with now are tied up by then, but with five teams out of the 10 on the schedule coming off playoff seasons in 2019, there will be challenges every week.
That’s no secret.
“The PSAC West is the PSAC West,” said California coach Gary Dunn. “It’s going to be a battle each week. Every week in the PSAC West is a challenge.”