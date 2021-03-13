The crowd would have roared, had there been one there to experience it.
Maybe the fans who watched on the live stream were sitting on the edge of their seats.
It was an odd scene at the KCAC on Friday evening. Two college basketball teams, IUP and Clarion, went at it in front of vacant stands in a 4,000-seat arena. There were no fans — not even cardboard cutouts — and the KCAC was locked and otherwise empty except for the two teams, three officials, four game-day staff members at the scorer’s table and the skeleton live-stream crew. There were no cheerleaders, no dance teams, no blaring music, no atmosphere.
Fans could watch on the live stream provided by See World Satellites of Indiana.
If they did, along with the few present to experience it, what they saw was just basketball.
And there was an exciting ending that didn’t quite have the feel of a big win when IUP players walked off the court like it was just another day at practice following a 77-74 victory.
Given a rare opportunity to play amid a global pandemic, IUP and Clarion did what they have been practicing for months. In this case, one team with only seven players in uniform looked pretty good for much of the day, and the other team, not so much for prolonged stretches. The one struggling was IUP.
Clarion made 11 3-point field goals and hung 48 points on IUP in the first half. The Golden Eagles led by 13 points at halftime, held a 15-point advantage early in the second half and answered every charge IUP made to cut into the margin.
Facing an eight-point deficit at 71-63 going into the closing minutes, IUP launched a 14-3 run that included the last nine points of the game. Dave Morris scored the go-ahead bucket on a baseline drive with 1:00 showing on the clock.
IUP then made two stops on defense, which held Clarion to less than half its first-half point total, and freshman Tomiwa Sulaiman made a free throw with 1.5 seconds left to set the final.
Armoni Foster, a redshirt junior guard, led IUP with 22 points and seven assists and played all 40 minutes.
Tommy Demogerontas, a 6-foot-8 redshirt senior forward who missed all but four games last season following knee surgery, scored 14.
Ethan Porterfield, a sophomore forward, scored 13 points, including a 3-pointer early in the decisive run and the go-ahead, left-handed jump hook that tied the game at 74.
Sulaiman, a 6-6 forward from London, England, finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Morris scored all eight of his points in the second half.
IUP improved to 2-1 following a split in games against Gannon last week that were not publicized by the university. although stats and records do count.
Clarion fell to 4-7. Gerald Jarmon, a 5-11 freshman from Camp Hill, scored 27 points. Lawrence Lemon, a 6-7 senior, scored 22 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Mason Mraz, a redshirt junior, scored 18 points and raked in 11 rebounds. The trio accounted for all but 10 of Clarion’s points and rebounds.
After going 11-for-18 from 3-point range in the first half, Clarion went 2-for-10 in the second. The Golden Eagles shot 58 percent overall in the first half and 31 in the second.
IUP shot 48 percent with six 3-pointers and missed 10 of 25 free throw attempts. The Hawks led the rebounding 38-34. IUP committed 12 of its 20 turnovers in the first half, and Clarion committed 11 of its 19 in the second.
Players and coaches were not available after the game, and it was unclear when, or if, IUP would play again.
The NCAA ruled last year that student athletes taking part in the 2019-20 spring season through the 2020-21 winter season would not lose a year of eligibility regardless of participation.
IUP is playing spring sports. Gannon and Mercyhurst, two private schools in the PSAC, are the only other conference teams playing basketball. Gannon is 10-4.
Mercyhurst (11-0) opens the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament on Saturday at West Liberty (W.Va.). The other teams in the field are Malone (Ohio), Fairmont State (W.Va.), Charleston (W.Va.) and Hillsdale (Mich.).
The IUP women have scrimmaged but have not played a game. There has been no official word from the university of an upcoming game, but it is believed one or several are scheduled.
The only public notice from the university of Friday’s game came that morning in an email from the basketball office promoting the live stream. The only other public notice came from local media outlets and See World Satellites in a Facebook post.
The PSAC canceled its winter sports season in November. It did allow for teams to opt in and said it would provide a conference schedule and a championship if six teams participated. Only four — IUP, Clarion, Gannon and Mercyhurst — voted to participate. Teams were permitted to schedule games on their own.