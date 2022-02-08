ERIE — When the going got tough, the IUP women’s basketball team got going.
After seeing another double-digit lead nearly evaporate in the second half, the Crimson Hawks gathered themselves and pulled away late in a 68-51 victory over Mercyhurst in a PSAC West game Monday at the Mercyhurst Athletic Center.
IUP led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, 39-26, but Mercyhurst clawed its way back, eventually getting as close as 51-48 with 8:05 to play in the fourth quarter. Having been in a similar situation in their most recent game at Slippery Rock two days earlier, the Crimson Hawks knew what to do to close out the game.
In Saturday’s win over The Rock, they saw a 17-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to five points in the final two minutes of the game.
“We took strides in that area,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “I thought we were a little more patient on offense down the stretch. … We did a good job of moving the ball, using some clock, shortening the game a little bit, and we were able to score.”
IUP ended Monday’s game on a 17-3 run to win its third straight game and improve to 16-5 and 10-5 in PSAC play with seven regular-season games remaining.
Four players scored in double digits for the Crimson Hawks. Starting point guard Kiera Baughman recorded her second straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Justina Mascaro also had 16 points to lead the way. Rajah Fink added 12 points, and Courtney Alexander had 10.
Maura D’Anna nearly recorded a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards. More importantly, D’Anna kept the Lakers’ leading scorer in check.
“Maura was big on the glass for us tonight,” McConnell said. “It won’t show up in the stat sheet, but their leading scorer, Grace Centrulla, who is one of the best scorers in the conference (and) averages 18 (points) a game, was held to seven tonight. Good job by Maura and our team of limiting her point production.”
IUP owned a 43-33 rebounding advantage, including 12-6 in offensive boards.
The Crimson Hawks held a 27-25 lead at halftime after a back-and-forth first half that featured seven ties and 11 lead changes.
Mascaro scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half.
“Justina offensively carried us early,” McConnell said. “She was just exceptional.”
IUP opened the third quarter on a 12-1 run to take a 39-26 lead on Courtney Alexander’s 3-point field goal at the 5:43 mark. Alexander scored eight of her 10 points during the run, hitting a pair of corner 3s.
Although Mascaro cooled off after halftime, Baughman scored 14 points in the second half, and Fink had 10 points over the final two quarters. For the second straight game, IUP shot better than 50 percent in the second half, going 15-for-25 (60.0 percent).
“We talked about it at halftime, and I just knew that the offense would get going,” McConnell said. “Rajah and Kiera really scored the ball for us in the second half. And it was just so great to see Courtney score the basketball the way that she did tonight. You can just see her getting more and more confident each game that she plays.”
IUP committed 12 turnovers, finishing with 12 or fewer for the fourth time in the past five games.
“The players know that’s really an important part of playing good basketball, and I think they’ve taken that to heart,” McConnell said. “They’ve really done a great job with that. We’ve talked about the more that we play, the better we’re going to get, and the more rhythm and timing we’re going to have, and I think it’s a product of that as well. We’re playing more and so we’re figuring things out.”